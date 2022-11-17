Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad's (KLSE:KLUANG) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad (KLSE:KLUANG) so let's look a bit deeper.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.018 = RM23m ÷ (RM1.2b - RM7.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad has an ROCE of 1.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Food industry average of 12%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

While the ROCE isn't as high as some other companies out there, it's great to see it's on the up. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 86% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

Our Take On Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad has been able to increase efficiencies and earn higher rates of return on the same amount of capital. Since the stock has only returned 19% to shareholders over the last five years, the promising fundamentals may not be recognized yet by investors. So exploring more about this stock could uncover a good opportunity, if the valuation and other metrics stack up.

Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad does have some risks though, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad that you might be interested in.

