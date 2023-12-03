Klyde Warren Park's Tree Lighting Celebration marks holiday tradition
One of the biggest events ushering in the holiday season in Dallas-Fort Worth is Klyde Warren Park's annual tree-lighting celebration.
One of the biggest events ushering in the holiday season in Dallas-Fort Worth is Klyde Warren Park's annual tree-lighting celebration.
Michigan won its third straight Big Ten title in Jim Harbaugh's return from suspension.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Also on deck: family-friendly Hasbro games on markdown, Beats wireless headphones for under $100, a snuggly electric blanket for half off and much, much more.
Alabama lobbed a wrench into the four-team playoff discussion with its win over Georgia on Saturday. That both teams could possibly miss out on the playoff this season is a result of the disastrous 'Alliance.'
Five of the top 18 teams have fallen to unranked opponents since Friday.
Until Saturday, Georgia's last loss came to Alabama in the 2021 SEC title game.
UFC Austin got off to quite a start.
This stunner is the real deal and comes in all the letters of the alphabet.
Stiff competition and questionable officiating led to some unexpected reactions.
The former co-stars of the "Glee" actress, who died in 2020, found a special way to raise money for one of her favorite charities.
The Longhorns were dominant in their 49-21 victory.
The Crew were down 2-0 with 20 minutes remaining in Saturday's MLS Eastern Conference final. Two substitutes spurred a stunning comeback and a wild 3-2 win.
The "Cravings" author celebrated her 38th birthday by undergoing ketamine therapy — but what exactly is it?
Upload photos to order everything from holiday photo cards to personalized mugs.
Amazon has revealed the first glimpse into its Fallout series, which comes out next spring. It's set in what was once Los Angeles, 200 years after a nuclear war. The show is based on the best-selling video game series and stars Yellowjackets actor Ella Purnell.
Daniels is -1400 at BetMGM to win the award.
It's got Dreamhouses, pink Corvettes and everything else you need to build your Barbie World!
OpenAI notified GPT Builder users on Friday that it's delaying the release of the GPT Store, which is intended to be a marketplace for custom AI bots. The company has been "unexpectedly busy" after its leadership shakeup that played out across the end of November.
The Fundamental AI Research (FAIR) team at Meta seeks to further our fundamental understanding in both new and existing domains, covering the full spectrum of topics related to AI, with the mission of advancing the state-of-the-art of AI through open research for the benefit of all. Batra is also an associate professor at the Georgia Institute of Technology. What role(s) will generative AI play in the future of robotics?
Follow college football's championship weekend throughout Saturday.