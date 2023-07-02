Klymax Lounge reopens with mission to stop KC gun violence after May shooting killed 3

Mario Williams raced outside his East Kansas City nightclub — less than 24 hours before his planned Saturday reopening— to the sound of gunfire.

He looked down the street at Indiana Avenue, then up the hill, about a half block into the distance, toward College Ave. It was about 1 p.m. on Friday.

That’s when he saw it: Another dead body.

Kansas City police announced their investigation into the shooting death at the intersection of College and 43rd Street later that afternoon. It marked the 100th homicide in Kansas City this year, according to The Star’s records, which includes police shootings.

For Williams, it was a morbid way to usher in what he hoped was a safer era for his Oak Park neighborhood and Klymax Lounge. The reopening — more than a month after three people died there in a shooting on May 21 — doubled as a gun violence awareness fundraiser and memorial event for Jason McConnell, a security guard who was among the victims.

“It’s unfortunate because this is what we all are starting to see… This is how our city is. You just walk by and someone’s on the ground from being shot,” Williams said Saturday, while standing near representatives from Aim4Peace, a metro area nonprofit dedicated to preventing gun violence.

“The fact that it’s happening so much, it’s made to be normal and that’s not okay.”

Mario Williams could be seen Saturday running around the Klymax Lounge preparing for the reopening event following the May shooting that left three dead. Matti Gellman

Williams said it’s been a difficult month.

The 10th Street and Prospect neighborhood native was inspired to open the lounge with two friends in 2021 out of a love for rap music and a desire to offer young people a place to unwind. But since the mass shooting, he’s debated whether to stop hosting rap performances altogether.

As part of Saturday’s event, Williams said he’s giving $500 to the local musician performing the “most positive” rap song. McConnell’s 15-year-old son judged the competition. According to Williams, the goal is to show artists they can make a positive impact on their community.

Any money donated by patrons viewing the performances will be given to McConnell’s family.

Next month another event will be held at the lounge to raise money for the family of shooting victim Antoinette “Libby” Brenson, whose memorial still sits inside the East Side nightclub. Williams said they have kept hers out, in part, because it has been combined with flowers and funeral pamphlets for Brenson’s aunt, who was killed in a shooting a few weeks later.

“It’s sad to say, but as a community we’re starting to grow numb to this. That’s why we’re having the event,” Williams said.

“Instead of everyone growing numb, let’s come together as a community. Let’s all grieve together. Let’s talk together. Let’s see what we have to do as a community to use our influence and help curb violence.”

A memorial for Antoinette “Libby” Brenson was set up inside the Klymax Lounge following the May shooting. Another member of Brenson’s family died in a shooting shortly after. Their flowers and funeral mementos have been combined ahead of the August event scheduled to commemorate Brenson’s life. Matti Gellman

‘Build it back up again’

Williams told The Star he spent “a whole lot more money” on security ahead of the reopening.

He’s spoken with Kansas City police about having a heightened presence in the area during rap performances and changed the dress code to prohibit baggy clothes, white t-shirts, backpacks, outside containers and masks. It used to be that Williams urged people to show up to the lounge “as they are,” but he says, times have changed.

“The city is getting worse and worse and worse by the day. And it’s not just right here,” he said.

Williams, who was formerly a member of a gang and went on to work with KCUncornered, a nonprofit dedicated to helping youth find alternative paths to street violence, said previously community members would help keep the area safe.

“Now it’s to the point you can’t even go to the store without worrying about someone shooting at you,” he said.

Williams is also enforcing an an age limit for his Wednesday and Saturday shows, barring anyone under the age of 25 from entering the lounge. He’s looking for a more “responsible” crowd, he said, and he wants his business to give back to the community that’s supported him.

“Our whole goal is to keep throwing ‘Stop the Violence’ events whether its a night club or its a park. Anywhere around the city where we can team up with community action coordinators to spread the message of non-violence,” he said.

“A lot of people turn to violence. They need to focus on themselves or their emotions or seek help when they need it. That’s what I did.”

Williams said he’s helped staff members seek spiritual guidance from local pastors, and even pursued therapy himself following the May shooting.

He’s still mourning the loss of security guard Jason McConnell, 41, who often circulated funny social media posts around to staff during shifts. Williams remembers laughing alongside him at SnapChat videos of people falling down.

“I miss his smile, I miss his jokes,” he said.

Zach Mitchell, 50, who cooked up fried foods in the lounge’s kitchen during the Saturday event said he also missed McConnell’s presence. He did not know the security guard for long, but was aware how much many on staff loved him.

Mitchell moved to Kansas City in 1989, and started cooking for the Klymax Lounge and Restaurant four months before the shooting.

“It can happen anywhere,” he said while handing onion rings to a woman standing at the bar.

But he came back because he missed feeding people. That, Mitchell said, had always been his passion.

He knows there’s a long road ahead to get customers back in the door, but he believes the community will be behind them.

“This is a really nice place,” he said. “We’ll build it back up again.”

Zach Mitchell, 50, of Mississippi worked behind the food counter at the Klymax Lounge, preparing snacks for attendees during Saturday’s reopening on Kansas City’s East Side. Matti Gellman

The shooting

Williams said he believes McConnell died trying to protect patrons on the night of the shooting.

He remembers multiple young men trying to enter the Klymax Lounge to join a birthday party that night.

McConnell did not allow them inside.

Then, Williams said, one of the men outside was given a gun.

As McConnell tried to keep them outside, Williams called the police. He first called at 1:04 a.m. Williams alleged the 911 operator told him police would not be able to respond to a non-emergency call.

When Williams returned outside to check on McConnell, the 41-year-old told him it was not safe and asked him to try and reach police once more

So, he called again.

Williams said he contacted police multiple times regarding the escalating situation before gunshots were fired, but they were unable to immediately respond.

Meanwhile, McConnell cleared the outside area and ensured people within the lounge would not be able to leave through the front entrance. He attempted to keep the group away, even after the shooting started.

Officers responded around 1:25 a.m. and found five victims, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene and another three were transported to the hospital by emergency medical crews. Officials said one of the deceased victims was found outside the lounge and the other was located inside.

A short time later, one of the people transported to the hospital was pronounced dead.

A woman who lives near the nightclub, who asked not to be named to protect her safety, said she woke up that night to a series of about 10 gunshots. There was a pause, she said, and then she heard another five shots.

“This could have been prevented,” Williams said.

An event in memory of victim Antoinette Brenson will be hosted at the Lounge in August, and an event for victim Clarence “CJ” Henderson will be held in September.