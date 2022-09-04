Klyuchevskaya Sopka: Climbers killed during a fall on Russian volcano

Klyuchevskaya Sopka towers above the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy

At least six people have died while climbing Eurasia's highest active volcano in eastern Russia's eastern Kamchatka region, local media report.

They say rescuers are unable to reach another six climbers on the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano because of bad weather.

Two of the climbers are believed to be sheltering in a camp at 3,300m (10,827ft) above sea level, and another four in a tent at 4,000m.

All the climbers are Russian nationals.

The 12-strong group, which included two guides, began their ascend to the 4,754m summit on Tuesday, local media say.

But four days later, on Saturday, four climbers are believed to have been killed instantly after a fall at about 4,000m. Another two died shortly afterwards.

One of the guides is reported to have broken his leg and the condition of the remaining climbers was not immediately known.

Klyuchevskaya Sopka - whose symmetrical cone towers high above the Kamchatka peninsula - is part of the natural Volcanoes of Kamchatka Unesco World heritage site.

The volcano is considered sacred by some indigenous communities.

