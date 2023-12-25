KM Peyton, doyenne of pony fiction who won the Carnegie Medal for her Flambards series – obituary

KM Peyton receiving her MBE in 2014: although her passion for horses dated 'from the year dot', she was nearly 50 before she bought one of her own - Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock

KM Peyton, the grande dame of pony fiction, who has died aged 94, produced more than 70 novels, typically concerning difficult, often motherless, girls of indeterminate age, saved from self-destruction by their passion for horses and sometimes exploding out of the stable yard into romances with dashing or unreliable young men.

Typical of the genre was her 1968 novel Fly-by-Night, in which Ruth Hollis first experiences “hot pounding” and “a great flushing of gorgeous anticipation” about the prospect of owning a pony, and later starts to fall in love with a gorgeous fellow equestrian. In a similar vein were Blind Beauty (1999), featuring a borderline delinquent, Tess, and her bond with the appropriately named Buffoon, and Paradise House (2011), about a lonely girl, Alice, who tames a dangerous horse, Snatchcorn, and in the process uncovers the secret of her birth.

She was, however, best known for the Flambards series – originally a trilogy, though she later added a fourth book – which tells the story of an Edwardian orphaned girl, Christina Parsons, who is sent to live with her fierce uncle, crippled after a riding accident, and is introduced to horses, and to his free-thinking younger son, as the First World War brews.

The books won her both the 1969 Carnegie Medal and the 1970 Guardian Children’s Fiction Prize. In 1979 the trilogy was adapted by Yorkshire Television into a popular 13-part series, starring Christine McKenna as the heroine.

She was born Kathleen Wendy Herald on August 2 1929 to William Herald and Ivy (née Weston) in Birmingham, and brought up in London, where she attended Wimbledon High School. She remained at the school during the Blitz when many fellow pupils had been evacuated, spending uncomfortable nights with her brother in the family’s garden air-raid shelter, an experience she recalled in a privately published 2012 memoir, When the Sirens Sounded.

She could not have a pony in London, so as a substitute began obsessively inventing ponies and horses, and writing their life stories. She wrote her first book, Grey Star, the Story of a Racehorse, when she was eight, and had written “about 10 more” that publishers rejected with “very nice letters” by the age of 15.

But that year she did manage to publish her first novel, Sabre, the Horse from the Sea (1950), after an art teacher read it and got in touch with her parents. She was delighted when it was illustrated by Lionel Edwards, a leading horse artist of his time.

Sabre, the Horse from the Sea

Kathleen went on to Manchester Art School where, aged 21, she eloped with a fellow student, Michael Peyton, a miner’s son who had served in the Army during the Second World War in north Africa and Europe and escaped from prisoner-of-war camps before joining the Russian army on the eastern front.

He proposed to Kathleen when he was on the brink of rejoining the Army to serve in Korea, telling her that he would not go if she agreed to marry him. They married at a registry office in 1950 and spent their honeymoon walking in the Alps.

After art college she taught art for three years at Northampton High School, but by this time her writing career was taking off, beginning with mostly boys’ adventure stories that she sold to the magazine of the Scout Association. She adopted the name KM Peyton (the M for her husband Michael, who helped her with plots) at this time, because she “didn’t think boys would read books written by Kathleen”. After the birth of two daughters, she returned to writing full-time, turning out a book a year.

The equestrian world provided the themes for most of her books, but she also wrote about non-horsey characters. Her Pennington series of novels featured a troubled young man with a musical gift, while A Midsummer Night’s Death was about mountain climbing.

Flambards

The Flambards series, for which she was best known, only made it into the bookshelves after a disagreement with her publisher of the time over how it would be promoted. Due to its mildly racy content, she did not want it published under a children’s imprint. The publisher demurred, but agreed to give it a more adult cover. She then received “vitriolic letters from mothers saying they knew what my work was like, and they were shocked at this book”, she told The Guardian.

Among her other books, The Right-Hand Man (1977), a historical novel featuring a stagecoach driver, was adapted as a feature film in 1987, while Who, Sir? Me, Sir? (1985) was adapted as a BBC television series.

Though KM Peyton’s passion for horses dated “from the year dot” and she bought ponies for her daughters, she was nearly 50 when she bought her first horse and joined her first hunt – “the Essex Farmers ... not one of your posh hunts”. At one time she owned five horses and for some years had a share in a racehorse. She gave up hunting aged 81 after the death of her favourite mare Effie.

KM Peyton was appointed MBE in 2014 for services to children’s literature.

She considered herself a lucky woman. “I married a very adventurous man who gave me much exciting material: getting shipwrecked, exploring the outback in Canada in a canoe, getting lost in the Rocky mountains, sleeping in a large drainpipe on the Arlberg pass in the snow, etc,” she wrote in The Guardian in 2016. “I never lost my love of horses and have spent a good deal of my writing money on my first love.”

KM Peyton, born August 2 1929, died December 19 2023

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.