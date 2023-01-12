What Is KMD Brands Limited's (NZSE:KMD) Share Price Doing?

While KMD Brands Limited (NZSE:KMD) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it maintained its current share price over the past couple of month on the NZSE, with a relatively tight range of NZ$1.01 to NZ$1.11. However, does this price actually reflect the true value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at KMD Brands’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is KMD Brands Worth?

KMD Brands appears to be expensive according to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 20.97x is currently well-above the industry average of 12.29x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. Furthermore, KMD Brands’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach levels around its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will KMD Brands generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for KMD Brands. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in KMD’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe KMD should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KMD for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for KMD, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about KMD Brands as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that KMD Brands has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

