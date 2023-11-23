Knapsack: Herding cats, herding sheep, herding ones own self

When last we spoke here, I was going on about "herding."

Herding is what I call all those social and commercial and online ways we get nudged and encouraged and manipulated into doing something we didn’t necessarily start out to do.

Jeff Gill

Like sheep wanting to pursue the next clump of grass when the shepherd wants us heading for the barn, we can be herded to our own good. My phone since the last update has taken to nudging me about exercise and steps and health. I didn’t ask for it, but I’ll admit I haven’t worked too hard to shut it off. I need the nudges.

What is more irritating is the nudging to buy or spend or subscribe that piles up on us, even when we’re trying to do better and manage our finances more consciously. You’ve noticed, no doubt, that there’s nothing so simple as making certain online impulse purchases; have you tried to unsubscribe from a recurring payment lately for anything? It ain’t easy, and they don’t mean for it to be.

I’ve been helping an older family member shift their bill paying over to online (and that suggestion isn’t herding, it’s been club-over-the-head in the monthly envelopes for the last few years). It’s started to irritate me that, since we need a couple of safeguards on the process, I want to NOT go online to pay and have it go auto-pay, but that’s what each utility and payment recipient is set up to herd you toward. Just go paperless, auto-pay, and forget about it! Well, I don’t want to forget about it, even as I see the upside for the vendor. They save all kinds of steps and time and expense on their end (while I’m paying a fee, eh?), plus they get an extra measure of security with me going to auto-pay.

So the herding is vigorous, like a good sheepdog, everything but the bite.

What I am starting to wonder about, though, is the ubiquitousness of the herding experience. In stores, in processes and forms, in our online experience. We get the not at all inaccurate impression that we are being herded constantly, and not for our best interests, but to increase profits, enhance revenue, improve someone else’s bottom line.

And I think it makes us cranky. You spend all day being herded, and your first hour at home paying bills online and looking up the news and your latest updates feeling constantly herded, and you realize since the first unsubtle herding nudges during the morning news program to get you to download the station’s app or buy something they’re recommending for which they get a cut, and you find a certain pain behind your right eye, or maybe in your back, or somewhere further down. You squirm, and snarl a bit at those you love, and there’s just an atmosphere of rebellion looking for an outlet.

Or are we being herded toward that mood, too?

