Knaus Berry Farm owner dies two weeks after son is accused of beating her inside home

Rachel Grafe, the Knaus Berry Farm owner who police say was attacked by her son two weeks ago, has died.

The business confirmed in an Instagram post that Rachel succumbed to the injuries she sustained at her home Sunday at around 1:45 p.m.

“Once again, we want to thank the entire community,” the post said. “You are family! You have been a great support and inspiration. Thank you for your prayers and concern!”

Rachel was airlifted by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Jackson South Medical Center on Feb. 17, after Miami-Dade police were called to a violent domestic dispute at a home in the 15700 block of Southwest 248th Street in Redland.

Officers found an injured husband and wife — Rachel and Herbert Grafe — who said they were beaten with a blunt object in the home by their son, police said. He fled after the assault but was arrested near the home and later charged.

A longtime friend of the family told investigators he was on the phone with Herbert and overheard Travis say that he killed his mother and “wanted money or he will kill him, too,” according to an arrest report. Police say Travis then went to a neighbor’s home and told the man that he killed his mother.

Knaus Berry Farm is a Miami-Dade landmark. Thousands make a traditional trek to the Homestead business starting at the end of every year to buy fresh-baked cinnamon rolls, pies, herb breads and house-made jams. These products are only available from about November to April.

The business will be open on Monday and for “most of the remainder of the week” as the family prepares Rachel’s celebration of life.

This report will be updated.