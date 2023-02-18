Knaus Berry Farm owner and husband hospitalized after attack by son, report says

The owner of Knaus Berry Farm and her husband were beaten by their son Friday night, according to a CBS4 news report.

Around 8:20 p.m., Miami-Dade police were called to a violent domestic dispute at a home in the 15700 block of Southwest 248 Street in Redland, police told the Herald.

Officers found an injured husband and wife who said they were attacked with a blunt object in the home by their son, police said. He fled after the assault but was arrested near the home and later charged.

The couple was taken to Jackson Memorial South, where the wife was in critical condition after being airlifted, police said.

Police did not identify the son or couple in this case to the Herald.

Miami Herald News Partner CBS4 first reported the victims were Rachel Knaus Grafe, owner of Knaus Berry Farm located less than half a mile from where the attack occurred, and her husband Herbert. On Saturday, a sign that read “closed due to family emergency” was in front of the business.

The story at Knaus Berry Farm is closed. pic.twitter.com/0qWSGPpw3G — Jim DeFede (@DeFede) February 18, 2023

Knaus Berry Farm is a Miami-Dade landmark where thousands make a traditional trek to the Homestead business starting at the end of every year to buy fresh-baked cinnamon rolls, pies, herb breads and housemade jams. These products only come once a year from November to April.

Their son, 40-year-old Travis Grafe, allegedly beat his mother and father with a flashlight after demanding money from them, the station reported.

According to jail records, Travis Grafe was booked into Miami-Dade’s Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center just after 11 a.m. on Saturday and is still there.

He is facing one count of premeditated attempted murder, attempted strongarm robbery and two counts of aggravated battery, jail records show.