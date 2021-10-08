If You Get Knee Pain Doing Squats, Here Are 8 Smart Modifications to Try
A few tweaks to your squat form can often help relieve nagging knee pain.
Actress Kate Beckinsale, 48, just revealed her super sculpted legs in a brand new photo on Instagram. She says yoga and compound exercises help her stay fit.
Rosie Mattio said cannabis gummies, drinks, and topicals helped her manage training, taking care of her 4 kids, and running her marketing agency.
Actress Zoe Saldana, 43, posed with her husband in a new underwear selfie on her Instagram Story. She says interval workouts help her tone her abs and stay fit.
HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland on Thursday paused the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for younger males due to reports of a rare cardiovascular side effect, joining Sweden and Denmark in limiting its use. Mika Salminen, director of the Finnish health institute, said Finland would instead give Pfizer's vaccine to men born in 1991 and later. Finland offers shots to people aged 12 and over.
UCLA anesthesiologist Dr. Christopher B. Rake was escorted out of his workplace for not being vaccinated against COVID-19.
In Colombia, Martha Sepúlveda Campos will be the first person to die by euthanasia in the country without being terminally ill. She has ALS.
The experts said current data did not justify a widespread booster campaign and that those most at risk should be targeted, Politico reported.
Studies from Qatar and Israel found Pfizer less effective overall after a few months, but it's very good at fighting off severe disease and death.
If you could do one thing to improve your longevity, your physical health and your state of mind as you age, it’s as simple as this: move. Studies have shown regular exercise is associated with lower risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, several forms of cancer, depression and dementia in older people. The sheer inertia of a sedentary lifestyle, however, often prevents people from taking that first step.
If COVID-19 vaccines are effective and widely employed, what risk could an unmasked 2-year-old pose? [Opinion]
Long or excessively frequent workouts may do more harm than good for gains, Mike Boyle, a strength and conditioning coach, told Insider.
You’ve probably never paid much attention to what blood type you are. In fact, there’s a chance you might not know it at all. But it could be affecting your health, including your blood pressure, your chance of getting infectious diseases, and possibly even your risk of cancer.
Truthfully, I didn’t do the menopause naturally. I went straight to HRT as I felt my crippling anxiety caused by a lack of oestrogen meant that this was the right option for me.
Dr. Jennifer Ashton's anxiety attacks started to happen after she had a severe allergic reaction to a food. "I had a couple of episodes where I thought mistakenly that I had eaten that same food that I was allergic to," said Ashton, ABC News' chief medical correspondent and a board-certified OBGYN. "And even though I was not having any true physical symptoms of an anaphylactic reaction, once my mind went there, it was almost like a marble rolling off the edge of a table."
Don't pop another pill without reading up on the potential risks of taking ibuprofen daily.
The White House defended President Joe Biden’s call to a hospital to help a friend as appropriate during Friday’s press briefing.
Lena Dunham said she was criticized for her weight gain after photos of her wedding were published by Vogue.
The beverage helps hydration, according to a medical professional, but drinking it can cause digestion issues for some people.
Two Indian drugmakers have requested permission to end late-stage trials of their generic versions of Merck & Co's promising experimental oral antiviral drug molnupiravir to treat moderate COVID-19, a week after Merck said its own trial had succeeded for mild-to-moderate patients. Merck earlier this year suspended its own development of molnupiravir as a treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients since many of them have reached a phase of the disease that is too late for an antiviral drug to provide much help.