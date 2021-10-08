If You Get Knee Pain Doing Squats, Here Are 8 Smart Modifications to Try

Good Morning America

Dr. Jennifer Ashton's anxiety attacks started to happen after she had a severe allergic reaction to a food. "I had a couple of episodes where I thought mistakenly that I had eaten that same food that I was allergic to," said Ashton, ABC News' chief medical correspondent and a board-certified OBGYN. "And even though I was not having any true physical symptoms of an anaphylactic reaction, once my mind went there, it was almost like a marble rolling off the edge of a table."