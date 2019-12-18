They’re Kneecapping Their Dem Rivals—Just Not at the Debate

When comparing the public personae of the obstinately large 2020 Democratic presidential field, there are few candidates with less overlap than former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro of Texas and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii.

Castro is passionate about policy—climate policy, immigration policy, housing policy—and one of the field’s most vocal advocates for minority voter communities, which have often felt neglected by the Democratic Party that relies on their support. Gabbard’s passion, meanwhile, is iconoclasm. The Hawaii congresswoman has primarily styled herself as a single-issue candidate, focusing on what she sees as the failures of both Democrats and Republicans to avoid imperialist adventurism overseas, raging against the “war machine” that, she claims, controls both parties.

But the two very different candidates face a very similar problem: the reality that they will miss out on their second presidential debate on Thursday—and that both face polling numbers in early-voting states low enough to be borderline nonexistent. Their response to that problem has taken shape in a similar way: by attacking the nomination process, the frontrunners, and media outlets from their respective perches in the Democratic Party’s left and right wings.

In recent weeks, Castro has blasted the Democratic National Committee, media outlets, and the entire presidential primary process as having “pushed aside women and candidates of color” in favor of an entirely white top tier of candidates. That lack of diversity, Castro has said repeatedly, is to the party’s own peril, leading to allegedly weaker candidates—whom he’s happy to name—and he has declared that if the party won’t move to change Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status, “then why in the hell are we Democrats in the first place?”

Gabbard, for her part, is dovish on foreign policy but not so much on her Democratic opponents. In recent weeks, Gabbard has accused Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) of trafficking “in lies and smear and innuendoes,” has accused South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg of wanting to invade Mexico to fight drug cartels, and has accused Hillary Clinton—who isn’t even running for president—of being “the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party.”

Although neither candidate qualified for Thursday’s debate in Los Angeles, their increasingly vocal condemnation of the Democratic field’s makeup, policy priorities, and potential nominee are hitting their targets. But while their targets and tactics are increasingly similar, Castro and Gabbard couldn’t be more dissimilar in their motivations, political observers told The Daily Beast.

“Their reasons for still being in are the exact opposite,” one Democratic operative told The Daily Beast. “Castro is trying to demonstrate something to the party—and also demonstrate something to the communities that he comes from—about what Democrats can do in the future, whereas I think Gabbard is just trying to set herself up for something financially in the future, because where else does she have to go from this?”

“With Gabbard, there’s something about her that reads as being not quite in line with other politicians—not just politically but behaviorally,” said political communications consultant Liz Mair. “She’s willing to go around and blow things up, ironically.”

Castro, conversely, “doesn’t necessarily have the nasty vein in him,” Mair said—and when he does put the heat on opponents, it comes across as rooted in policy differences and deeply held frustrations with the nomination process, rather than planning for a post-campaign job.

The “attack dog” position of recent weeks isn’t completely new to either candidate. Gabbard, a veteran of the Iraq War and now a vocal critic of interventionist foreign policy, spent years on Fox News criticizing President Barack Obama’s foreign policy, and her increasingly bitter feud with Clinton, who implied that the Hawaii congresswoman is favored by the Kremlin, is rooted in years-old critiques of Clinton’s tenure at the State Department.

Speculation Swirls From the Right and Left About Gabbard’s Moves

Castro, as well, was pegged as a scrappy debater early in the campaign, when he and former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke squared off on immigration policy in an exchange that Mair called “probably the most brutal thing I’ve seen on a debate stage” this cycle. But a similar exchange a few months later led to Castro being dubbed a bully after he questioned former Vice President Joe Biden’s memory during a debate over health-care policy in September, suggesting that the 77-year-old frontrunner was “forgetting what you said just two minutes ago.”