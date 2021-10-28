‘My Knees Hurt Watching This’: Reginae Carter’s New Dance Video Has Fans Going Crazy

Reginae Carter‘s left fans stunned from a social media post on Sunday, Oct. 24 — a video that showcases her best moves.

In the Instagram story, Carter participated in a dance class with her mother, Toya Johnson, Zonnique Pullins and Tameka “Tiny” Harris.

Reginae Carter stuns fans with her latest dance moves. Photo:@itsreginaecarter/Instagram

The class included a session where the ladies had to do a whine dance. Whining, widely known in the Afro-Caribbean community, is a dance where an individual gyrates or grinds with or without a partner. In the video, Carter showed off her whine rendition.

The 22-year-old started by grinding while in a standing stance before getting down to her knees. Once on her knees, Carter begins to incorporate additional moves along with the whine, including her split. As Carter’s video went viral, many complimented her on dominating the class. One person even stated that she has officially joined Megan Thee Stallion and Ciara’s “knees” clubs.

“That’s that NOLA blood cuz baby listen she killed that”

“What can she not do.”

“My knees hurt watching this, but she did good tho.”

“Don’t play with her.”

“She ate and left no crumbs she just joined the @theestallion and @ciara knees club

‼

Yessssss.”



In addition to the praises, others mentioned Carter’s supposed signature move, the split. One wrote, “It wouldn’t be her if she didn’t pop out with a split that’s her signature move.” Another said, “People learn how to do a split and I swear it’s they go-to move.”

The last time Carter went viral for a dance challenge was earlier this year when she and a group of girlfriends, including Pullins, participated in the Junebug challenge during their girls’ trip. The June Bug challenge involves an individual showing off various locations with an arm dance. Other people who have participated in this dance challenge include Kevin Hart and his ex-wife Torrei Hart.