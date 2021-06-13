Knesset meets to approve new government, end Netanyahu term

Naftali Bennett, center, who is set to become Prime Minister, is surrounded by bodyguards at the Israel's parliament, known as the Knesset, prior to the vote on the new government, in Jerusalem, Sunday, June 13, 2021. Israel is set to swear in a new government on Sunday that will send Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into the opposition after a record 12 years in office and a political crisis that sparked four elections in two years. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

4:45 p.m.

The latest on Israel's incoming government (all times local):

Israel’s designated prime minister, Naftali Bennett, says that renewing the international nuclear deal with Iran will be a mistake.

In a speech to parliament, Bennett said that Israel remains ready to act against Iran. “Israel will not allow Iran to arm itself with nuclear weapons,” Bennett said. He added that “Israel will not be a party to the agreement and will continue to preserve full freedom of action.”

The strong comments maintain the confrontational policy by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Bennett’s new government is scheduled to be sworn into office late Sunday after a parliamentary vote.

4:05 p.m.

JERUSALEM — Israel’s Knesset, or parliament, has convened for a vote that is expected to end the historic 12-year rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The parliament is to hold a debate ahead of a vote of confidence for a new coalition government formed by a collection of Netanyahu's opponents.

If the coalition is approved, Naftali Bennett, a former ally turned rival of Netanyahu, would become prime minister over a disparate coalition of parties from the political right, left and center. Netanyahu is slated to become the opposition leader.

Bennett, whose parents immigrated to Israel from the United States, is expected to stress the need for close relations with the U.S.

But Bennett, who shares Netanyahu's hardline ideology, is also expected to echo the outgoing prime minister's opposition to restoring the international nuclear deal with Iran.

Recommended Stories

  • Israel's Knesset convenes to vote on new government that will end Netanyahu's rule

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's record 12-year hold on power was set to end on Sunday when parliament votes on a new government, ushering in an administration that has pledged to heal a nation bitterly divided over his departure. Netanyahu, the most dominant Israeli politician of his generation, had failed to form a government after a March 23 election, the fourth in two years. Naftali Bennett, a hawkish hi-tech millionaire, was poised to replace him as head of a new government of unlikely allies that include left-wing, centrist and Arab legislators, which he cobbled together with opposition leader Yair Lapid.

  • New Israeli government seals coalition deals as Netanyahu era approaches its end

    The new Israeli government set to end Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year tenure as prime minister signed its final coalition agreements on Friday, pointedly including term limits. The coalition of parties from far-right to left is expected to focus mostly on economic and social issues rather than risk exposing internal rifts by trying to address major diplomatic issues such as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving leader, will be succeeded on Sunday by a coalition that includes for the first time a party from Israel's Arab minority.

  • Headed to opposition, Netanyahu vows to return to power

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is vowing to lead his Likud Party back to power. Netanyahu is slated to become opposition leader later Sunday when parliament is expected to approve a vote of confidence in a new coalition formed by his opponents. In a speech to parliament, Netanyahu made clear he has no plans on giving up leadership of the Likud Party.

  • Israel to swear in government, ending Netanyahu's long rule

    Naftali Bennett, the head of a small ultranationalist party, is to take over as prime minister.

  • Naftali Bennett: The tech millionaire son of Berkeley 'left-wingers' who is poised to take over from Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu

    Naftali Bennett is a software tycoon with hard-right nationalist views, a controversial military career, and an anti-Arab track record.

  • DNA evidence used to solve 65-year-old double homicide case in Montana

    A double homicide case from 1956 in Great Falls, Montana, was finally closed after investigators used DNA evidence to determine who the killer was.

  • Israel to Vote on Fragile Coalition to End Netanyahu Reign

    (Bloomberg) -- Benjamin Netanyahu’s record-setting run as Israeli leader approached a precipice Sunday as lawmakers prepared to vote on the opposition’s proposed government, a coalition running the gamut of Israeli politics that united to oust him and end more than two years of political turmoil.Parliament opened the session for a confidence vote on the proposed governing alliance led by religious Jewish nationalist Naftali Bennett and centrist Yair Lapid in the afternoon. Most analysts expect a

  • Nikola Jokic with an assist vs the Phoenix Suns

    Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) with an assist vs the Phoenix Suns, 06/11/2021

  • Paul Finebaum: ‘They (Notre Dame) need to join a conference’

    Could a true conference affiliation be in the future for the Irish?

  • Finland's local elections a test for nation's young leader

    Finland's local elections Sunday are seen as a first test for its popular young Social Democratic Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who took office 18 months ago shortly before the pandemic and whose party is behind in the polls. The vote to renew local councils in Finland’s more than 300 municipalities is viewed as a key indication of parties’ popularity ahead of the country's 2023 parliamentary election. Stakes are higher this time because the elections were postponed for two months due to COVID-19, and because of the tensions inside Marin’s center-left, five-party governing coalition.

  • G7 billion vaccine pledge not enough to stop Covid from spreading 'like wildfire', says UN

    Boris Johnson's proposal to provide a billion coronavirus vaccines to the developing world will be insufficient without a program to double global production and ensure equitable distribution, the United Nations Secretary General has said. In an apparent endorsement of President Joe Biden's proposal to waive intellectual property rights on vaccines, Antonio Guterres called for a "sharing of knowledge" and technologies in a bid to stamp out the Covid-19 virus worldwide. "It is obvious that we mus

  • Majority of Americans trust Joe Biden to negotiate on US behalf with foreign counterparts: POLL

    In the midst of his first foreign trip since taking office, a new ABC News/Ipsos poll finds a majority of the American public has a great deal or good amount of trust in President Joe Biden to negotiate on the country's behalf with other world leaders. A slightly larger majority (57%) say they have confidence in the president to do the right thing regarding world affairs, while about 4 in 10 (42%) do not have much or any confidence in Biden to do so, according to the poll, which was conducted by Ipsos in partnership with ABC News using Ipsos' KnowledgePanel. Compared to the level of trust and confidence in his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, at roughly the same point in his administration, Biden's marks are noteworthy and even more so when factoring in the current level of partisan division in the United States.

  • At an arms control crossroads, Biden and Putin face choices

    At a low point in U.S.-Russian relations, President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin appear to agree broadly on at least one thing — their first face-to-face meeting Wednesday is a chance to set the stage for a new era in arms control. The fabric of arms control has been fraying, notably with the abandonment in 2019 — first by Washington, then by Moscow — of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, which had governed a whole class of missiles for more than three decades. Last month the Biden administration informed the Russians that it would not reenter the treaty, and last week Putin confirmed Russia's exit.

  • Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings announces her run for Senate

    The Jacksonville, Florida, native hopes to eventually unseat incumbent Republican Marco Rubio in the next election.

  • Hunter McGrady caught COVID-19 during her pregnancy: ‘I’m trying to find those silver linings’

    The mom-to-be has had a tough pregnancy.

  • Thailand denies blocking exports of AstraZeneca vaccines

    Thailand is not blocking exports of the AstraZeneca vaccine, a government representative said, after Taiwan said Thailand was keeping for itself doses of the vaccine that it is producing. Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday Taiwan had ordered 10 million doses from AstraZeneca , which was mainly producing them in Thailand, but Thailand was "giving priority for vaccines to be used in Thailand".

  • China's rocket forces have been practicing launching 'carrier killer' missiles in the dark during midnight drills

    Chinese troops have been practicing conducting multi-wave strikes with DF-26 ballistic missiles in a series of late night exercises.

  • Final presidential debate shows Iran's political fissures

    Iran held a final presidential debate Saturday that showed the fissures within the Islamic Republic’s politics, as hard-liners referred to those seeking ties to the West as “infiltrators” and the race’s two other candidates brought up the unrest that surrounded Tehran’s disputed 2009 election. Analysts and state-linked polling put hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi as the clear front-runner in Friday’s upcoming vote, with the public now largely hostile to the relative moderate President Hassan Rouhani after the collapse of Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers.

  • LOOK: Wisconsin’s highest-ranked recruiting class in program history arrives on campus

    Wisconsin's class of 2021 finished ranked No. 16 in the country and No. 3 in the Big Ten. It is, by a wide margin, the highest-ranked class

  • Adventures with the Painted People, Pitlochry Festival Theatre, review: not David Greig’s finest hour

    A powerful, Scottish woman and an influential man who speaks Latin meet in the village of Kenmore in Perthshire. On this premise, one could be forgiven for thinking that Adventures with the Painted People, the latest drama by acclaimed playwright David Greig, is about a political summit between Nicola Sturgeon and Boris Johnson. However, this two-handed play (which began its life as an audio drama, broadcast on BBC Radio 3 in June of last year) is set around 2,000 years ago. Its protagonists, Ei