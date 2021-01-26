‘We knew Congress was the target’: Capitol police chief apologises for force not doing enough to stop ‘terror attack’

Danielle Zoellner
(Independent)
The acting chief of the Capitol Police chief has apologised to Congress for the force’s role in the riots that took place at the US Capitol on 6 January, admitting the agency displayed major security failures.

Yogananda D Pittman, who was not in charge of the agency at the time of the riots, spoke to members of the House Appropriations Committee in a closed-door briefing on Tuesday where she admitted the department knew there was a “strong potential for violence” on the day of the riots, according to prepared testimony obtained by The New York Times.

She went on to state the agency failed to take adequate steps to prevent the riots, which she described as a “terror attack”.

The Capitol Police Board, which was made up of three voting members, was approached about bringing in the National Guard ahead of the 6 January, but they declined that request two days prior, Ms Pittman said. The Board also delayed sending the National Guard in for more than one hour as the violence unfolded at the US Capitol. This despite calls from the Capitol Police that they needed assistance.

“[Capitol Police] failed to meet its own high standards as well as yours.” Ms Pittman told Congress. “I am here to offer my sincerest apologies on behalf of the department.”

