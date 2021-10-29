‘You Knew What You Was Doing’: Meagan Good’s Post Expressing Gratitude for Latest Directing Gig Derails When Fans Focus on Her Goods

Meagan Good is focused on counting her career blessings, but her adoring fans apparently have their sights set on something else.

The “Think Like a Man” actress was basking in gratitude when she shared several photos from an upcoming project on social media. Good serves as director for the project, the details of which are being kept under wraps. From selfies with the star of the project, actress Bresha Webb, and the writer, actress Danielle Nicolet, and other behind-the-scene moments, Good gave her fans plenty to focus on.



Meagan Good (all-black attire) serves as director for an upcoming project starring Bresha Webb (green blouse) and written by actress Danielle Nicolet. (Photo: @meagangood/Instagram)

“Mannn we so focused LOL [laughing tears emoji] Director one of my favorite hats,” wrote Good. “I feel so honored that you trusted me, championed me and poured into me the way sisterfriends are supposed to that we got to show up together for each other in this way ..wow.”

But inevitably the fans who took notice of every detail of the photos made certain to point out one particular asset: Good’s posterior goods. “We not gonna ignore that great physique in the first pic [heart eye emoji],” commented a fan after noticing the actress’ derrière. Another person wrote, “You knew what you was doing in the first pic, I see it’s all good [laughing emoji].”



Aside from the few who found their attention diverted from the bigger picture, there were still plenty of others applauding Good’s latest feat. “Love everything about this for you and love your grace more! You are the bomb!”

“Ooh I love it! Yess Director, Producer you betta get it!” commented another.



At the top of the year, Good, 40, made her feature directorial debut for the film “If Not Now, When?”

“I thought I didn’t know what I was doing at all and then 15 minutes later I realized I knew exactly what I wanted it to look like,” said Good about her experience to KCAL9 – CBS Los Angeles. “I’ve been watching people direct my whole life and realized I knew a lot more than I thought I did. I instantly fell in love with it and fell in love with it not being about me.”