'I knew he was gone': first day of testimony in Hanover Twp. homicide trial

May 26—WILKES-BARRE — Jurors on Tuesday morning heard nearly a half-dozen different accounts of what happened on May 31, 2017, but two things that most accounts agreed upon was that Devon Brown had been shot and that it was Tremaine Jamison who had shot him.

Jamison, 31, is on trial this week for the shooting death of Brown, who was shot four years ago during a dispute that began at a celebration for the graduation of both of their sons from kindergarten. The shooting occurred outside Brown's home in the Marion Terrace development complex in Hanover Township.

In the beginning of the day on Tuesday, the first full day of testimony in the ongoing trial, prosecutors called a series of witnesses that took them through their theory of the case, which portrayed Jamison as the aggressor in the conflict that eventually took Brown's life.

The day's first witness was Keith Robaczewski, an uninvolved witness who said he simply happened to be in the area that day, as he was stopping by Marion Terrace to drop off payment for one of his employees at the business he owns.

Robaczewski said when he got to the development, he saw a large group of individuals fighting in a front yard, and that he heard one of them say, "Let's do this." Robaczewski, who had to meet with his employee deeper into the complex, kept driving, and said that he saw three individuals — Jamison, a woman and a "heavyset" Black male — walking away from where he had seen the fight occurring and toward his vehicle.

That's when he says he saw the heavyset male hand Jamison a handgun. This heavyset male is presumably Basim Murdaugh, who is facing separate gun related charges for allegedly providing Jamison with the handgun.

According to Robaczewski, what happened next happened very quickly. He said he saw Jamison hold the gun up and shoot Brown from about a hundred feet away. Robaczewski said he saw a spray from the area of Brown's head when the bullet struck, but, since his view of Brown was mostly obscured by parked vehicles, he said he couldn't see exactly which direction Brown was facing.

After that, Robaczewski said Jamison and several of the other individuals left in a vehicle, and he took down the plate number and called 911.

Brown's girlfriend, Antoinette Nimmons, was the day's second witness, and she said she remembers clearly that Brown was facing away from Jamison when he fired the shot, because she said her sister yelled to him to run away when she saw he had a gun.

Nimmons' testimony gave a more complete view of what happened that day. According to her, after a graduation ceremony was held at Hanover Area High School for the Hanover Green kindergarten grads, Jamison and Nairobi Headen took their son, Tremaine Jamison Jr., to Chuck E. Cheese, and brought Brown's and Nimmons' son, Dasani Brown, along to celebrate the graduation. Then, after that trip, Brown and Nimmons allowed the boys to play under their care for some time.

Nimmons said that, later, when Headen came to pick up Tremaine Jr., she began "screaming" about her son having a black eye, alleging that Dasani had hit him. She said that, after some words were exchanged, the boys' fathers shook hands and the group parted ways.

About 10 minutes later, she said that Headen and Jamison returned unprompted with several additional people, and that Jamison struck Brown without provocation shortly after arrival, and she further claimed that Headen's sister, Sharon Headen, also struck her. She said Jamison pulled a small blade out of his pocket, and Brown responded by running into the house and grabbed a larger kitchen knife. She said Brown chased Headen away from the apartment, and then started to walk back home.

That's when she noticed Jamison had a gun, she said.

"And when I looked over, I saw Tremaine had a gun," she said, growing more and more emotional as she spoke. "As I looked back to see where Devon was, Tremaine had already pulled the trigger. I just remember seeing the impact.

"I ran over to see if he was OK," she went on. "Visually, I knew he was gone."

She said Jamison and Headen jumped into a car along with the "heavyset male" and left.

A neighbor, Pamela Hoyt, who saw the incident, confirmed much the same version of events: she said she saw Jamison pull a knife, that Brown returned into the home and got a larger one, and that Jamison fired a single shot at Brown while Brown was running away from him.

Hoyt, who claimed that several of Jamison's friends were gathered around, "egging on" the fist fight between Brown and Jamison, said she thinks Jamison pulled the knife out of embarrassment.

"He couldn't fight and I think he was embarrassed because all his buddies were laughing at him," she said of what she saw.

Defense attorney Robert Saurman, whose stated theory of the case was that Jamison was fending off an attack from Brown, asked during cross-examination about what Brown was doing when Jamison fired the shot, and she confirmed that she saw Brown attempting to flee. She said she saw him "zig-zagging" as if he were trying to avoid any shots, looking over his shoulder to see what Jamison was doing with the gun.

Headen also testified Tuesday morning, and while her version of events differed substantially from the other witnesses — in her version, Brown and Nimmons were the aggressors and Jamison did not have a knife — she did corroborate many of the details, including that Jamison threw the first punch.

According to Headen, when she and Jamison left the scene in her car, she had no idea that Brown was dead, saying that no one spoke about the shooting in the car leaving the scene. She claims that she did not speak to Jamison again after that night until he was locked up, when he was arrested more than two years later by U.S. Marshals in Georgia.

Much of the afternoon's testimony came from Murdaugh himself, who said he was there that day because Headen called him to her apartment, saying there had been an incident with her son. Murdaugh said that he knows Headen's current boyfriend, who was locked up at the time, and that the men had come to an agreement that Murdaugh would be available to Headen for help if necessary. This all runs contrary to Headen's testimony on Tuesday, who said she had no idea who Murdaugh was.

Murdaugh said that, on the way to Brown's place, Jamison handed him a white paper bag with an object in it, which Murdaugh stashed in his pocket. He claimed he didn't realize it was a gun at first, but soon came to the realization, and tossed the bag into a bush upon getting to Brown's house.

Murdaugh's version of events from that point was familiar, but he added that he was able to get both men to put their knives down, but that Jamison again pulled out his blade, prompting Brown to get his again and chase him down the street.

Somehow, both Murdaugh and Jamison ended up at the bush where the gun had been left. Murdaugh said Jamison grabbed the gun, and Murdaugh grabbed his hand, saying "You don't need to do this."

"'Ima show him who I am and how I get down,'" Murdaugh claims Jamison said.

Murdaugh said he ran at that point, and only heard the gunshot.

During cross-examination, Saurman focused on discrepancies between the version of the story Murdaugh told Tuesday compared to his earlier police interviews, but Murdaugh said he left things out of his initial interviews to avoid incriminating himself, but now his story was true.

Jamison's trial continues this week.