'I knew he was gone:' Neighbor testifies during first day of Grand Forks murder trial

Nov. 15—GRAND FORKS — Eleven witnesses testified during the first day of trial for a Grand Forks man accused of murder and tampering with evidence.

Jury selection began at 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13, and concluded shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 14. There are 12 jurors and three alternates.

On Wednesday morning, Nov. 15, the state and defense gave their opening statements, then the state began calling witnesses forward to testify.

Ramona Jackson, Douglas Elgert's neighbor, testified that she remembered waking up at 9:30 a.m. on May 24, 2022, and knocking on Elgert's door shortly after. She planned to take his debit card to go purchase cigarettes for him, since he had limited mobility and rarely left his apartment.

Elgert didn't answer, and the door was locked, which was unusual, she said — it was typically unlocked during the day because it was difficult for Elgert to get to the door to let guests inside.

Jackson looked through Elgert's window and didn't see him seated on the couch in the living room, where he usually was. She didn't see Kindi Jalloh, — or "Lucky," as they often called him — who had been staying with her neighbor for a few weeks at that time, either.

"I just kind of knew something was wrong," she testified.

Jackson walked to her neighbor's apartment across the parking lot to have coffee and, when she returned, she noticed that Elgert's inside door was open.

She opened the screen door and pushed the open door. Stepping inside, Jackson immediately saw her friend lying on the floor and ran over to him, falling to her knees and shaking him, she said.

"I knew he was gone," Jackson said. "He was still and stiff, and his eyes were still open."

The next thing she remembered was screaming and asking why Jalloh, who was in the living room, hadn't called 911. She didn't recall exactly what he said, but thought it might have been, "I did."

It was later determined that Elgert died from blunt force trauma to the head. Additionally, he suffered a non-lethal blunt force injury to the side of his head and various injuries to his chest, head and hands that were consistent with knife wounds. A knife with suspected blood on it was found near his body on the kitchen counter.

Before calling for help that morning, Jalloh allegedly disposed of a pair of his shoes, an empty one-liter bottle of Karkov vodka, three receipts and a Hugo's grocery bag, according to court documents.

These items were later recovered from a garbage bin outside of an apartment building next door to Elgert's, and each item was stained with what appeared to be blood, documents say. According to testimony from a city sanitation worker, the trash in that area was taken out shortly after 9 a.m.

Around the same time the shoes were found, Jackson had been taking a walk around the block because she felt miserable, she said. She watched investigators pull a pair of blood-saturated white tennis shoes out of the garbage bin.

"I said, 'Oh my God, those are Lucky's shoes!'" Jackson testified.

Jalloh was charged with Class C felony tampering with evidence. Two months later, he was charged with Class AA felony murder.

"We cannot dispute a lot of the evidence that you are going to hear," said Steven Mottinger, Jalloh's attorney, during his opening statement. "(Jalloh) panicked. He got rid of some stuff. At this point in time, he recognizes that he made a terrible, terrible mistake."

When Cpl. Jonathan Lampi, of the Grand Forks Police Department, responded to the call, he found Elgert clearly deceased, cold to the touch. He'd interacted with Elgert multiple times in the past, and noted that he was a very nice guy.

"He was probably a person that was too giving," Lampi said.

Jackson testified that Elgert didn't want Jalloh staying at his residence. Prior to staying with Elgert, Jalloh reportedly lived with Jackson, and another neighbor before that.

Jackson said she'd often hear Elgert yelling at Jalloh to get out, but she never heard Jalloh respond and, under cross-examination, she agreed it's possible Elgert could have been speaking to someone else — though he didn't have many visitors aside from herself, his care worker and a housekeeper.

Throughout the first day of testimony, the jury heard from local law enforcement, a North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) agent, a sanitation worker, a Kasper's Bar & Bottle Shop employee and Elgert's neighbor.

They were shown body camera and vehicle camera footage from law enforcement who responded to the scene. They also observed security footage from Kasper's, which showed Jalloh purchasing Karkov vodka on May 23, 2022, the day before Elgert was found dead. Crime scene photographs were presented, revealing suspected blood stains scattered through the apartment.