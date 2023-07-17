‘I knew something wasn’t right.’ Hearing to revoke probation after North Texas boy’s death

State prosecutors showed body-camera video Monday during a hearing to revoke probation for a Grand Prairie man accused of fatally injuring his 6-year-old stepson.

In February 2020, Joseph King, also known as Jojo, was rushed to a Dallas hospital after his stepdad, Brandon Hale, told police he found the boy not breathing inside his toy chest. Jojo King died after spending four days in the hospital ICU.

In June 2021, Hale was indicted on charge of a serious injury to a child. He has pleaded not guilty.

Hale was previously convicted of abusing Jojo a year earlier. In Tarrant County’s 432nd District Court, .Judge Ruben Gonzalez is overseeing the hearing to revoke Hale’s probation in that case.

On Monday, several first responders testified about their response to the 911 call that Hale made on Feb. 23, 2020. Hale called Grand Prairie police at about 5 p.m. and, while screaming and crying, said his son was not breathing. He told the 911 dispatcher that he had been taking a nap and when he woke up, he found his son unconscious and not breathing in his toy chest.

Two police officers took the stand as prosecutors played their body-camera footage for the court. Officer Patrick Akins with the Grand Prairie Police Department was the first person to arrive at Hale’s home after he called police. In the bodycam video, Akins runs into the house and finds Hale screaming and crying in Jojo’s bedroom next to the child, who is lying on the floor and does not appear to be breathing.

Akins starts to give Jojo CPR and tries to ask Hale what happened, the video shows. Akins testified that Jojo’s body was still warm, and the boy was wet from his face down to about his crotch. He also noted there was a gurgling sound in Jojo’s throat as he started CPR. There was nothing in Jojo’s mouth or airway, and Akins said he did not see any external injuries.

Shortly after Akins arrived at the house, Grand Prairie Corp. Henderson joined him and took over CPR. After a few minutes, paramedics rush into the room and start to take care of the 6-year-old, who is still unresponsive. The body-camera footage shows six paramedics doing CPR, and examining Jojo’s body and the bedroom. In the background, cartoons play on the TV.

Akins testified that after looking around the house and discovering that Hale had previously pleaded guilty to abusing Jojo in March 2019, he told Henderson they should treat the home as a crime scene.

“I knew something wasn’t right,” Akins said in court Monday.

Akins said Jojo’s bed was damp, like Jojo’s clothes were, and the boy smelled slightly of urine. He found it strange that the toy box where Jojo was supposedly found was not wet and did not have urine in it, and that the box was filled about halfway with toys. He also noticed the bathroom had wet towels and wet toys strewn across it. Hale told Akins that Jojo had a white froth coming from his mouth when he found him; Akins noted in his testimony that that could have been a sign of drowning.

Henderson testified next about her experience at Hale’s home. She also noticed Jojo’s gurgling and that his clothes were damp. Her bodycam footage shows her try to talk to Hale about what happened, but Hale continues to scream and cry on the floor.

While parents being upset in this situation is expected, Henderson testified, she thought after awhile that Hale’s reaction “started to appear exaggerated.”

She did note that it is standard procedure to treat a child’s death like a crime scene until it can be investigated thoroughly.

