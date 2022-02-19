You knew used car prices were high. Here's how outrageous it has become

For used car shoppers, it’s grim out there.

It used to be that dreaded sticker shock came from the prices of new cars. Now used car prices are just as bad.

How bad? The average used car sold for $29,594 in January, up from $22,676 last year, Edmunds.com reports. That’s a 30% increase in two years.

On individual models, price inflation can be starker.

Even the price of a modest three-year-old Nissan Versa subcompact car has risen 66% to $16,366, Edmunds says. The starting price of a new Versa is $15,080.

Looking at the inflated price of the average used car, “it seems like a new-car price,” said Jessica Caldwell, Edmund’s director of insights.

It’s not just the newer used cars. “What we see is the older used cars are increasing just as much,” she said.

The average transaction price of a nine-year-old car rose 43% in a year.

Cars for sale at a dealership in New York City on September 29, 2020.

The coronavirus pandemic may be waning at the moment, but outrageous prices on new and used cars alike are one of its lingering symptoms. The shortage of new cars, spawned in part by the lack of computer chips, rolled right into the used market.

At one end of the used-car market, motorists are being forced to pay top dollar for basic transportation. Among three-year-old models, the Versa, the venerable Dodge Grand Caravan minivan (up 69% to $25,789), Toyota’s Prius hybrid (up 61% to $28,758) and even the Chevrolet Sonic, a discontinued subcompact (up 55% to $18,473) are basic vehicles used to get from Point A to B that have seen some of the biggest increases.

►Shopping for a new car? Prepare for little selection, no negotiation

Fastest sellers both basic and fancy

At the other end, well-heeled buyers are casting money cares aside to put dream cars in their driveways with apparently little regard for price.

The fastest-selling used vehicle, gone in an average of 24 days on sale, was Tesla’s electric Model Y compact SUV. Average price: $67,121, reports iSeeCars, a car search engine that has access to new- and used-car sales data. The average used car usually takes about twice as long to sell.

Story continues

Two new models, the Ford Bronco, an off-road-capable SUV, and the electric Ford Mustang Mach-E, are also in the hot-selling used-vehicle rankings. Rather than languishing on dealers’ waiting lists for new cars, buyers apparently turned to the slightly used vehicle market.

►The most intriguing new vehicles: Cars, trucks and SUVs coming in 2022 from Ford, Toyota, Honda and more

No bargains in topsy-turvy market

And sometimes, those Impatient buyers are paying above the list price for a new vehicle.

The asking price of a one-or two-year-old Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUV — the swanky G-Wagon of celebrity fame — was running 36% above the price of a new one, iSeeCars says. Much the same for a slightly used Chevrolet Corvette, in which asking prices were 20% above, according to iSeeCars.

“It used to be the way to save money was to buy a used car. That’s obviously not the case anymore,” said Julie Blackley, iSeeCars’ communications manager.

Vehicle Jan. '21 price. Jan. '22 price. Increase Dodge Grand Caravan $15,227 $25,789 69% Nissan Versa $9,842 $16,366 66% Toyota Prius. $17,869 $28,758 61% Kia Forte $12,008 $18,928 58% Volvo S60 $21,502 $33,647 56% Chevrolet Sonic $11,913 $18,473 55% Mazda 3 $15,011 $23,140 54% Audi A6 $31,272 $48,066 54% BMW i3 $21,034 $32,115 53% Kia Rio $11,182 $16,937 51%

Take full advantage of your USA TODAY subscription

Manage your newsletters: With more than 20 distinct newsletters to choose from, there's one to fit your interests

Download our app: Get immersed in the news with award-winning storytelling and photography, videos and virtual reality

Contact us: Get in touch with a reporter or editor to share a tip or offer your feedback

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Are used car prices going down? Not soon enough on many makes, models