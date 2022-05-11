‘I knew that it was wrong.’ Central KY coroner pleads guilty to federal charge, resigns

After serving for 20 years as the Scott County Coroner, John Goble, 68, resigned from his position at midnight Wednesday morning just hours before he pleaded guilty to a felony count of conspiracy to defraud the United States government.

Goble, also a former state trooper, pleaded guilty before Judge Gregory VanTatenhove Wednesday morning. He admitted to conspiring with another trooper to secure weapons and nearly $40,000 worth of ammunition that belonged to the state police supply branch in Frankfort.

According to court documents, Goble and a former Kentucky State Police trooper, Michael Crawford, were indicted on March 18, 2021, for two counts of charges to commit conspiracy. The two were accused of working together to obtain ammunition which belonged to state police.

Goble admitted he could be proven guilty of the original charges.

“I conspired to possess ammunition owned by the Kentucky State Police over a four year period with two subjects,” Goble said. “In doing so, I stored those weapons in my office, and I knew that it was wrong. I did this with a KSP trooper and a lieutenant, who I knew well. I did not hesitate to get access to this ammunition.”

Before entering his guilty plea, Goble’s attorney, Fred Peters, said his client was prepared to do so.

“(Goble) has no doubt of what is going on here today, and that he wants to do what he is here to do,” Peters said.

As part of his plea deal he waived his right to a jury trial and the ability to appeal his plea, conviction and sentence. In addition to the consolidation of his charges, the plea agreement allows Goble to remain out of jail on his current bond.

He faces a maximum sentence of up to five years in prison, $250,000 fine, three years supervised released, and restitution. As a convicted felon, he loses all his civil rights which include holding public office, owning a firearm, the right to vote, and the right to serve on a jury.

Along with his attorney, Goble filed a motion for re-arraignment to enter a guilty plea on April 22, according to court documents. The motion was approved five days later. Although Goble and prosecutors have reached a plea agreement, that documentation has not been made available in federal court records.

When Goble and Crawford were indicted in this case, a grand jury alleged that Crawford asked a state trooper to “give him various calibers and gauges of ammunition” several times throughout the crimes which took place from 2014 to 2018. The coroner then discussed the access of ammunition with the state trooper, and on several occasions, picked up the ammunition from Crawford.

Ammunition was stored in the basement of Goble’s office, according to the indictment. Goble had an employee move the ammunition from the office basement to Goble’s home in December 2017.

Goble and Crawford also met with another state trooper in 2017 to purchase other weapons that were designated surplus and sold by the state police, according to the indictment. The internal investigation showed Goble received three M1A rifles and 10 Remington shotguns which a state trooper illegally obtained from the state police, the indictment says.

Goble previously said that a state investigation against him was politically charged, and he predicted he would be “completely exonerated.” It’s not immediately clear if the state investigation led to these charges.

Crawford is scheduled to appear for a jury trial on August 8 at 10 a.m. Goble’s sentencing is scheduled for August 12 at 1:30 p.m. in Frankfort.