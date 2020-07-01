KNF Launches a Series of Four New Vacuum/Compressor Pumps for Industrial Applications

TRENTON, N.J., July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KNF's new N 630 diaphragm vacuum/compressor pump series delivers high pressure and gas tightness with a durable, long-life design. Four versions are available for use in industrial coolant systems, gas recycling, gas and emissions measurement/analysis, and leak detection across a wide variety of industries, from chemical processing and energy to physics research.

KNF’s new N 630 diaphragm vacuum/compressor pump series More

With a long service life, vacuum down to 0.74 inHg (25 mbar abs), positive pressure up to 174 psig (12 bar rel), and a flow rate up to 2.4 CFM (68 L/min), the N 630 series offers impressive, highly versatile performance. The cost-efficient and reliable diaphragm gas pumps are available in four variants: either one- or two-headed and connected in series or parallel, as a vacuum pump, or as a compressor. All models come with long-lasting EPDM or chemically resistant PTFE-coated diaphragms for exceptional durability and service life. The N 630 series handles ambient and media temperatures down to 41 °F (5 °C), and head water cooling systems make them suitable for use at ambient and media temperatures up to 140 °F (60 °C).

All N 630 pumps are equipped with IP55-rated motors designed to be operated via a variable frequency drive which allows their rotational speed/performance to be set. The transfer rate is stable throughout the pressure range, enabling rapid gas compression inside containers.

The standard-model pumps are designed with a permanently attached base. This, in combination with the rubber-bonded metal shock absorbers, provides outstanding isolation from vibration and minimizes noise during operation. The N 630 series fulfills the criteria for completed machinery pursuant to machinery directive 2006/42/EC and therefore comes with the CE marking.

The N 630 series delivers all the advantages of diaphragm technology: no seals to wear out, no oil to maintain or dispose of, and no contamination issues from either. An optional secondary diaphragm protects against gas leaks to the atmosphere in case of a primary diaphragm failure. An optional gas tightness upgrade is also available to further ensure gas retention and to guard against air intrusion contamination.

The N 630 pump series is particularly well-suited for applications in helium cooling, valuable gas recovery/recycling, measurement and transfer of explosive gases, and pressure boosting for biogas/natural gas engines. Other applications include emissions measurement and flue gas analysis, LNG QC, and gas leak detection.

Learn more at knf.com/en/us/n630

About KNF Neuberger

KNF Neuberger, Inc. is a leader in gas and liquid diaphragm pumps for OEM, process, and laboratory customers. Typical application tasks include liquid and gas transfer, chamber evacuation, liquid metering/dosing, washing, waste handling, recirculation, aspiration, vacuum roughing/backing, pneumatics, and degassing. Built upon a foundation of engineer-to-engineer collaboration, KNF combines technical expertise and manufacturing leadership to address application-specific challenges for an ever-growing list of markets that includes medical device and diagnostics, environmental/industrial hygiene, laboratory equipment, reprographics, security and defense, semiconductor, energy, various process industries, and more. KNF is committed to serving customers with industry- leading customer service, rigorous product life, and validation testing, and as a reliable and trusted technical resource. KNF optimizes not only its pumps, but also assists customers in optimizing their overall systems. In fact, more than 80% of KNF's business involves unique application-optimized solutions.

For more information, visit www.KNF.com/en/us.

PR Contact:

Anthony J. DeFazio

DeFazio Communications, LLC. 484-410-1354

tony@defaziocommunications.com

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/knf-launches-a-series-of-four-new-vacuumcompressor-pumps-for-industrial-applications-301086438.html

SOURCE KNF Neuberger, Inc.