Knife attack leads to attempted murder indictment

Jul. 20—LIMA — An autistic man who reportedly suffers from schizophrenia will be arraigned Thursday in Allen County Common Pleas Court after allegedly attempting to kill his mother with a knife.

Kevin Stahr, 24, of Lima, was indicted last week by a grand jury on charges of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, and two counts of felonious assaults, second-degree felonies.

According to court documents, Lima police were dispatched in the early evening hours of June 4 to 705 S. Pears St. in reference to a stabbing. Officers quickly learned that Stahr had attacked his mother, Kelly Stahr, with a knife.

The woman fled to the home of a neighbor following the attack and was taken by ambulance to Mercy Health-St. Rita's Medical Center for treatment of her wounds. Officers found Kevin Stahr at the residence and took him into custody.

Timothy Stapleton, Kelly Stahr's live-in boyfriend, told police Kevin Stahr was acting strangely when he produced a large butcher knife and charged at the couple. Kelly Stahr fell to the floor and was stabbed by her son several times before Stapleton intervened, according to police.

Kevin Stahr then began chasing Stapleton around the yard with the knife as his mother escaped and called police.

Kevin Stahr is being held in the Allen County jail on a $100,000 bond. A pre-trial hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 5.