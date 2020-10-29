French policemen stand guard a street after a knife attack in Nice - VALERY HACHE /AFP

A woman has been decapitated during a knife attack near the Notre Dame Basilica church in the French city of Nice, according to French media citing police sources.

Reports say three people are dead and several others are injured. The French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin has confirmed a police operation is underway.

The mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, tweeted that one person has been arrested. Mr Estrosi also tweeted that he believed the attack was a terrorist attack.

Je suis sur place avec la @PoliceNat06 et la @pmdenice qui a interpellé l’auteur de l’attaque. Je confirme que tout laisse supposer à un attentat terroriste au sein de la basilique Notre-Dame de #Nice06. pic.twitter.com/VmpDqRwzB1 — Christian Estrosi (@cestrosi) October 29, 2020

The attack came within days of the killing of French school teacher Samuel Paty, who was beheaded in Paris this month by a suspected Islamist after he used caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad in a class on freedom of expression.

That murder convulsed France, carrying echoes of the Islamist attack in 2015 on the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, after it published cartoons of Prophet Mohammad.

It was not immediately clear what the motive was for the Nice attack, or if there was any connection to the cartoons, which Muslims consider to be blasphemous.

09:24 AM

French anti-terror police investigating

The prosecutor in France's anti-terror department has said the department has been asked to investigate the incident.

Nice mayor Christian Estrosi said: "Everything suggests that this is a terror attack."

09:20 AM

Gunshots reported inside the church

There are reports of gunshots inside the church. Residents inside the security cordon have been ordered to remain indoors. Armed police are at the scene along with emergency services.

09:17 AM

Death toll rises to three

French police have confirmed a third person is dead following the attack.

09:15 AM

French police chief gives statement

The attack comes days after France’s police chief, Frédéric Veaux, announced that he was bolstering security around churches, mosques and other religious sites “notably on the occasion of Christian religious celebrations around All Saints”.

“France is the target of a high terror threat,” he said, noting that on October 25, a news agency close to al Qaeda “reiterated” the terror group’s call to attack France.

He said police there was a risk of attack by “knives” and vehicles.

09:15 AM

Several explosions heard in central Nice

Several explosions have been heard in central Nice near the Notre-Dame basilica where the attack took place.

The assailant has been arrested and is in a critical condition at the Pasteur hospital in Nice, according to French media.

MPs in France’s National Assembly observed a minute’s silence in “solidarity for the victim or victims”.