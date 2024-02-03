Knife attack wounds three people in Paris - police

STORY: Three people were wounded in a knife attack in Paris' Gare de Lyon rail station early on Saturday (February 3), police said.

They said they had arrested the suspected attacker.

Two of the victims suffered minor injuries, while the third was more seriously hurt.

Police added they were not in a life-threatening condition.

The suspected assailant's motive was not immediately clear.

France has suffered a series of Islamist militant attacks over the past decade, but also occasional assaults by people with mental heath conditions.

Le Figaro newspaper, citing an anonymous police source, said the attacker at Gare de Lyon was from Mali and carried an Italian driving license.

It was not immediately possible to confirm this report.