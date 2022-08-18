Knife at crime scene linked to blade fragment in Tristyn Bailey killing, report shows

Aiden Fucci walks into Circuit Judge Lee Smith’s courtroom in the St. Johns County courthouse in St. Augustine on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, to attend a pretrial hearing. Fucci, 14, is accused in the stabbing death of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey in May.

A Florida Department of Law Enforcement analysis in Tristyn Bailey's killing has matched a knife fragment found in her scalp with a knife found near her body, according to a laboratory report.

Aiden Fucci, 15, is accused of killing Bailey, 13, his Patriot Oaks Academy classmate. She was found dead in an area near both of their homes in May 2021 in the Durbin Crossing neighborhood in northwest St. Johns County. She had been stabbed 114 times, according to her autopsy.

Authorities found a buck knife with a missing tip in a pond near where Bailey's body was found, and investigators sent it for examination along with a knife fragment found in Bailey's scalp.

FDLE: Knife tip in scalp and blade were from same knife

The FDLE report says that "examinations and comparisons between the buck knife blade and the knife blade tip revealed that they are alike with respect to color, type of material and striation pattern running along the width of the blade pieces," according to the laboratory report. "Further comparisons of their fractured edges also revealed correspondence of the complex fracture contours and surface details. It is therefore concluded that the … knife blade tip recovered from the victim's scalp and the … buck knife blade were at one time a single item."

Fucci's defense has made a number of motions to limit evidence in the case, such as asking the judge to prevent the jury from seeing autopsy photos and to limit media access. A hearing to address those issues is scheduled for Friday morning.

The Record, The Florida Times-Union and local television stations have submitted a memorandum of opposition to the defendant's motions to restrict media and public access.

Circuit Judge Lee Smith said he could also decide as early as Friday whether to move the trial to February. It's scheduled for November.

