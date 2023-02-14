Knife criminals face daily stop and searches at random

New Serious Violence Reduction Orders will be targeted at high-risk offenders - AFP/Getty Images

Knife offenders face daily stop and searches without reason for up to two years under new police powers to be trialled from next month.

Any criminal with a knife offence or gang member convicted for an associated offence will be subject to the draconian regime which is to be tested in four police areas: Merseyside, Thames Valley, Sussex and West Midlands.

If successful, they will be rolled out nationwide in an attempt to drive down knife crime which last week was shown in 2022 to have accounted for the highest number of killings since records began 76 years ago.

The new Serious Violence Reduction Orders (SVROs) - which can last for between six months and two years - will be targeted at high-risk offenders and have to be approved by magistrates.

Courts will be expected to grant the powers for anyone aged 18 or over convicted of a knife or weapon offence unless there is a “compelling” reason not to do so.

Powers go beyond previous rules

The powers go beyond any previous stop and search rules which, for the large part, require officers to have reasonable grounds to suspect that an offence may be about to be committed.

Police can use emergency powers under section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 to suspend this condition in specific areas, but only where officers suspect there may be a risk of serious violence and only after they are given approval by a senior officer.

The new powers will not require any authorisation by a senior and allows police to stop anyone with a previous weapons conviction – even if there is no suspicion of their further involvement in crime.

Any offender subject to the court-imposed serious violence reduction orders who refuses to cooperate with a police stop and search would be guilty of a criminal offence, face prosecution and a maximum jail sentence of a year.

The orders are designed to be applied to individuals rather than groups although there will be situations where they might be considered against more than one person.

Superintendent Philip Mullally, who is heading the pilot on Merseyside, said: “The nuance around the legislation is that if a co-accused has the knife we can apply for an order if we can prove that person B knew or ought to have known there was a knife present during the commission of the offence.

“So even if the individual has not had the knife in their hands but the co-accused has we can apply for an order on both individuals.”

Anyone placed on an order must also notify the police if they are subject of one when asked. If they lie, that is a breach and they can be arrested.

SVROs will have a marker on the police national computer and local community officers will be briefed on who they are. As all recipients will have been charged, their fingerprints, DNA and photograph will be available.

Storekeepers selling knives to children face huge fines

Storekeepers who sell knives to children face fines of up to at least £1 million under new guidelines by the sentencing council.

For the first time, the council has set out the punishments that courts can hand out to the biggest shops which flout the ban on knife sales to under 18s.

It has recommended that for the most serious breaches by the biggest stores, managers and their bosses should face fines of between £200,000 and £1 million with the aim of neutralising any profit they may have made from it

Courts are advised to issue the toughest penalties if the store fails to carry out age verification checks, identify restricted products, have clear signs spelling out the ban and ensure staff are trained.

Stores could see their punishment increased if they have previous convictions for selling knives - and the council advises that magistrates should be prepared to go higher than £1 million if the company’s turnover “greatly exceeds” the value of the biggest fine.