Knife fight in Pasco ends with 1 man dead and another shot by police

One man is dead in Pasco and another man was shot by Pasco police and taken to a hospital.

Police were called at 11:40 a.m. Sunday about a fight between two men near West Lewis Street and Sixth Avenue.

One man was reportedly armed with a knife, according to Pasco police reports.

Pasco police arrived at the intersection to find one man with stab wounds lying on the ground.

Officers tried to save him, but he died before he could be taken to a hospital, according to Pasco police reports.

When two officers approached another man who was reportedly armed with a knife, he charged at them, according to police reports.

Police tried to talk with him and tried to de-escalate the confrontation, but he continued to advance toward the officers, according to police.

One or both officers shot and wounded the man, according to the report. Then the officers provided medical aid until an ambulance arrived.

The names of the man who died, the officers involved in the shooting and the man who was shot were not made public Sunday evening.

The incident is now being investigated by the Regional Special Investigations Unit for the Tri-Cities area.

It was working to verify the identities of the men involved and notify the dead man’s family.

Lewis Street was closed near Sixth Avenue early Sunday afternoon as police investigated the officer-involved shooting.