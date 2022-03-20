‘It’s like a knife in your heart.’ Hundreds rally for Ukraine at NC’s state Capitol

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Kane
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Myroslav Sypa brought a stroller to the latest Support for Ukraine rally at the state Capitol on Sunday, but it wasn’t for his children, who had outgrown it.

It and 10 others positioned on a landing along East Morgan Street symbolized the more than 100 children Ukrainian officials say have been killed since Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion on Russia’s democratic neighbor nearly a month ago. Some of the strollers held an illustration of a mother, lying with her child, arm raised to try to ward off incoming missiles.

Sypa moved to Wake Forest from Lviv, Ukraine, 15 years ago. He has two siblings still there — a brother training to fight the Russians and a sister harboring refugees hoping to make their way to Poland.

“It’s so sad for our country, what’s going on,” he said. “It’s unprovoked and unjust. My heart is bleeding every time I read the news.”

He was among roughly 400 people who turned out on a breezy Sunday afternoon in support of Ukraine, many draped in the country’s blue-and-yellow flag. Some held signs calling for a no-fly zone over the Eastern European nation; others equated Putin with Adolf Hitler. Many who showed up decried what they saw as targeted bombing of women and children.

It was the second rally organized at the state’s Capitol in support of Ukraine and its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It was organized by Ukrainians in the Carolinas, a group that is serving as a hub for humanitarian and political support, and seeking nonprofit status.

“Ukraine is standing up and not giving up, and we are standing up and not giving up,” said Olena Kozlova-Pates, one of the rally leaders.

Since the first rally in early March, the war has taken thousands more lives, as the Russian army has bombed hospitals, residential neighborhoods and a theater that was marked with large white letters as a refuge for children, according to media reports. Russia has said it used a hypersonic missile to strike an underground warehouse for missiles and aviation ammunition, the New York Times reported.

Roughly a quarter of Ukraine’s 44 million people have been displaced, the United Nations reported Friday. More than 6 million of them remained in the country, while 3.2 million have fled Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden has accused Putin of war crimes. Much of the world has joined in stiff economic sanctions against Russia that have caused the ruble’s value to plunge dramatically. The United States and other allies have supported Ukraine with weapons and supplies, but have not agreed to Zelensky’s urgent requests to set up a no-fly zone.

Strollers at a rally in support of Ukraine at the state Capitol on Sunday, March 20, 2022, symbolize the children who have been killed.
Strollers at a rally in support of Ukraine at the state Capitol on Sunday, March 20, 2022, symbolize the children who have been killed.

When state Sen. Wiley Nickel, a Cary Democrat and one of several elected officials at the rally, referenced $13.6 billion in military and humanitarian aid that Congress has approved to help Ukraine, a woman shouted: “Not enough!” Other speakers thanked the United States for its support.

The nearly three-hour rally also featured musical performances, including one from Marila Fedynskyj, who fled Ukraine with her four children. Her husband, Jurij, a Raleigh native and musician, remains in Ukraine to perform for those seeking safety in bomb shelters.

A recorded prayer in Ukrainian brought tears to many, including Evgenia Erickson, a Russian native who lives in Garner. She spoke near the end of the rally, apologizing for the invasion, aware that many in her home country are being fed propaganda by the Russian government-controlled media.

“It’s important for people to stand and say what they can,” she said after her remarks. “Maybe people will listen.”

Ukrainian native Halyna Balan moved to Raleigh 22 years ago. She has many relatives there, including her father, who is 78 and lives alone.

“I can not bring him here right now because we do not have a refugee law,” she said.

She spends her days trying to contact her relatives to find out if they are doing OK and what she could do to help, knowing that there is little she can do.

“It’s like a knife in your heart,” she said.

Events such as Sunday’s rally make a difference, Balan said.

“I think people right now see what’s going on,” she said. “Putin, he is dangerous for the entire world.”

Marila Fedynskyj performs at a Stand with Ukraine rally at the state Capitol Sunday. She and her four children fled the war-torn country. Her husband, Jurij, a Raleigh native and also a musician, remains there and performs for those staying in bomb shelters.
Marila Fedynskyj performs at a Stand with Ukraine rally at the state Capitol Sunday. She and her four children fled the war-torn country. Her husband, Jurij, a Raleigh native and also a musician, remains there and performs for those staying in bomb shelters.

Recommended Stories

  • Mitch McConnell Slaps Down Pro-Putin GOP Lawmakers As 'Lonely' Fringe

    "I wouldn't pay much attention to them," the Senate minority leader said when asked about Reps. Madison Cawthorn and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

  • U.S. set to declare Myanmar’s repression of Rohingya a ‘genocide’

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to make the long-anticipated designation on Monday at an event at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, according to the officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because the move had not yet been publicly announced.

  • China is on the right side of history over Russian war in Ukraine: foreign minister

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters on Saturday that 'China will never accept any external coercion or pressure, and opposes any unfounded accusations and suspicions against China.'

  • U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thomas in hospital for infection

    Thomas, 73, was being treated with intravenous antibiotics, his symptoms were abating, and he expected to be released from the Sibley Memorial Hospital in a day or two, the court said in a statement. The Supreme Court, which is set to be in session on Monday, said that Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of cases through briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments. A conservative and one of two Black men to have served on the Supreme Court, Thomas is the longest-serving of the current justices.

  • Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Combines All National TV Channels To Combat Alleged ‘Misinformation’

    In an address to his nation delivered Sunday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky announced an order “combining all national TV channels, the program content of which consists mainly of information and/or information-analytical programs, [into] a single information platform of strategic communication” to be called “United News.” The move means the end, at least temporarily, of privately owned […]

  • Kyiv's mayor says shelling kills at least one in Podil district

    "According to the information we have at the moment, several homes and one of the shopping centres [were hit]," Klitschko said on his Telegram channel. He said rescue teams were putting out a large fire at the shopping centre, while other details are still to be confirmed.

  • U.S. Equity Futures Steady as Crude Pushes Higher: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia may get a boost Monday from steadier investor sentiment amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to curb the fighting in Ukraine and growing expectations for looser monetary policy in China.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Kyiv Rejects Russian Demand to Give Up MariupolPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackU.S. Covid-19 Infections L

  • Russia calls on Ukrainian forces to surrender Mariupol, claiming 'odious bandits' were responsible for the loss of civilian lives

    A Russian official claimed if Ukrainian forces surrendered by the deadline, humanitarian corridors for civilians would be opened, Reuters reported.

  • Zelensky criticizes Israel's response to Russian war in speech to lawmakers

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky implored Israeli lawmakers on Sunday to help his country defend itself against Russia, The Jerusalem Post reported. In a speech to the Israeli Knesset, Zelensky asked why government officials there have yet to place sanctions on Russia similar to those imposed by the U.S. and Europe. He also asked that Israel send its Iron Dome missile defense system to Ukraine to help protect its citizens from Russian...

  • Why a 'quagmire' might be the most realistic goal of new US surge in military aid to Ukraine

    Could a surge in US military aid to Ukraine push Russian President Vladimir Putin to negotiate with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy?

  • Kanye West pulled off Grammys performance slate

    The rapper has been sending threatening texts and tweets to his ex Kim Kardashian, her boyfriend Pete Davidson and others.

  • US ambassador can't confirm report of Ukrainians being deported to Russia

    The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said on Sunday that she could not confirm a statement by the Mariupol City Council that indicated Ukrainian citizens were being deported to Russia from Mariupol.CNN "State of the Union" host Jake Tapper asked Linda Thomas-Greenfield if the U.S. was aware of the deportations, which the city council said involved a thousand people who were mostly women and children."Can you confirm? Does the U.S. know that...

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Slightly Higher on Monday

    The Census Bureau releases new-home sales data for February on Wednesday, followed by the National Association of Realtors' Pending Home Sales Index for February on Friday.

  • Russia calls for Mariupol surrender, citing 'terrible humanitarian catastrophe'

    Russia on Sunday called for Ukrainians to lay down their arms and end what it called a "terrible humanitarian catastrophe" in the besieged city of Mariupol."A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed," Col.-Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, who leads the Russian National Center for Defense Management, said, calling for Ukrainians to "lay down your arms," according to Reuters. "All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol...

  • Oscars Snub: West Side Story Star Rachel Zegler Says She Isn't Invited

    How do you solve a problem like an MIA Maria? Rachel Zegler, the lead actress of Best Picture contender West Side Story, says that she did not score an invite to next Sunday’s Academy Awards. The Steven Spielberg-directed update of the classic musical is vying for seven total Oscars at the March 27, ABC-hosted ceremony, […]

  • Market Gyrations Ease With Traders Recalibrating Russia Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are beginning to re-evaluate the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on their strategies as the conflict grinds into a fourth week.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Some Opposition Parties SuspendedUkraine Update: Kyiv Rejects Russian Demand to Give Up MariupolPutin Set a Trap for Ukraine and Walked Right Into ItRussia Says It Used Hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ Missiles to AttackU.S. Covid-19 Infections Likely to Rise Again, Fauci SaysThe greenback was little chan

  • Russia denies cosmonauts wore yellow jumpsuits in protest of Ukraine invasion

    Roscosmos claims the three cosmonauts were wearing the colors of their shared alma mater.

  • Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

    At least 1 dead, 28 wounded in a shooting at an Arkansas car show. And fears are rising over Russian-organized "concentration and prisoner camps." It's the weekend's biggest news.

  • Nuclear power can be part of the energy solution if we can get over our unfounded fears

    Fossil fuels are cheap and plentiful, while solar and wind are expensive and inefficient. Nuclear power is one source of energy that has been ignored.

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Moscow sets deadline for Kyiv to surrender Mariupol

    Mariupol residents ‘forcibly taken’ across the border into Russia Russian Black Sea Fleet commander 'shot dead by Ukrainians' Moscow propaganda shows firing of thermobaric rockets Mariupol art school sheltering 400 people shelled Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast