Knife killings at their highest level since records began

A police officer holds up knives recovered during an amnesty at Alloa police station in 2006 - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty

The number of knife-related homicides has reached its highest level since records began more than 70 years ago with four in 10 of all murders now involving a blade, new data reveal.

In the year ending March 2022, there were 696 homicides, up almost a quarter on the previous year, as the country came out of lockdown.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveal that of those, 282 involved a knife or a sharp instrument, up almost a fifth on the previous year.

It represents the highest annual total since the Homicide Index began in 1946 and tops the previous high of 281 in 2018.

The figures also showed that 69 teenagers were murdered in the year ending March 2022, 74 per cent of whom were killed with a knife.

The number of male victims of knife crime also rose by 18 per cent from 184 to 218, with 16 to 17-year-old victims seeing the sharpest increase from 10 to 24.

Knife crime has become more prevalent across the UK - Paul Ellis/AFP

The second most common method of killing after knife attack, was by beating, with 116 people being kicked or punched to death.

There were 28 people shot dead in the 12 months to March 2022, seven fewer than the previous year and 30 per cent down compared to a decade ago.

The large rise in the number of homicides in the year ending March 2022 compared with the previous 12 months, was attributed to the lifting of nationwide lockdown restrictions which meant there was more social contact.

Recent statistics showed that there had been a small five per cent increase in the number of knife-related offences dealt with by the criminal justice system, but the overall figure was still down on pre-pandemic levels.

The proportion of offenders receiving an immediate custodial sentence for a knife-related offence decreased to 30 per cent in the year ending March 2022, down from 38 per cent in 2018.

Diana Fawcett, the chief executive at the charity Victim Support, said that murders and manslaughters "tear families apart, and can traumatise entire communities" and urged action on crimes involving young people.

She added: "While overall homicide rates are similar to before the pandemic, this huge spike in the number of people being killed with a knife is very worrying - especially as certain groups, such as teenage boys, are being disproportionately affected.

"The number of boys aged 16 and 17 killed with a knife has more than doubled – a heart-breaking figure which suggests we need to get a better grip on youth violence."

Patrick Green, the chief executive of the anti-knife crime campaign group The Ben Kinsella Trust, said the "pervasiveness" of knife crime had been underestimated for too long.

He said: "We need a more robust public health response to tackle this problem or else we will continue to lose precious young lives to this heinous crime."