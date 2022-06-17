Knife and pipe found during bloody attack amongst three homeless men in Fresno

Three homeless men got into a bloody altercation Thursday evening in Fresno with at least one of them armed with a knife and another strapped with a pipe.

Fresno Police responded around 6:30 p.m. to the area west of Highway 99 at the 1800 block of West Olive near Crystal Avenue. Officers found a man in his 50s on the sidewalk and suffering from several stab wounds to his upper and lower body.

That man was rushed to Fresno Community Regional Medical Center, where his condition was not immediately known.

Police were able to detain the two other men believed to be part of the altercation and brought them into question.

It was not immediately known what was the reason for the stabbing.

But police discovered weapons involved in the disturbance included a knife and a pipe. Police also confirmed that all three men are currently homeless.

The area near Olive Avenue and Highway 99 was expected to be shut down for several hours as police investigated the incident further.