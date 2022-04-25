Knife recovered from Westmont Hilltop Elementary student; third incident this month

Apr. 25—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — For the third time this month, a knife was recovered from a Westmont Hilltop student.

Monday's incident occurred in the elementary school and was reported through the Safe2Say program.

The matter was handled by building administrators and the school police officer before being handed over to local law enforcement for further investigation, according to a district statement.

Thomas Mitchell, superintendent, said there was no danger to students or employees. But Mitchell called on the district community for assistance in curbing such incidents.

"We need help from our parents to make sure students do not have access to weapons or anything else we don't want them to bring into the schools," he said.

The first knife was relinquished on April 7 by a high school student upon investigation by district officials.

On April 19, administrators and the SPO found two other students with one knife each in that building after separate searches.

"We're working so diligently to keep everyone safe," Mitchell said.

He added that none of the events are connected.

Regarding the frequency of the knives, the superintendent speculated that "this is what's popular with kids."

Dean West, West Hills Police detective sergeant, said a juvenile allegation will be filed following Monday's incident for possessing a weapon on school property.