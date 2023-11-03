Knife slash happens at Burger King parking lot in Fresno after bicyclist gets into argument

A man was taken to a Fresno hospital Thursday night after he was stabbed near a Burger King in Fresno.

The stabbing happened just before 6 p.m. at West Clinton and North Brawley avenues, where a man was stabbed following an argument.

The man in his 40s was taken to a local hospital. He was in stable condition.

Fresno police Lt. Leslie Williams said the man and a woman were arguing inside a vehicle parked at the fast food restaurant when a bicyclist overheard the argument.

The bicyclist confronted the man, who got out of his vehicle, and the argument intensified.

The bicyclist swung a knife and cut the man’s arm, then left the area.

Williams said the injured man called a relative and asked for a ride from the area and ended up at the ampm convenience store at Clinton and Marks.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.

Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in the Burger King parking lot at West Shields and North Brawley avenues in Fresno, California.