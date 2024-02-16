Friends give gruesome account of Fond du Lac homicide

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – On Valentine’s Day on Follett Street, flowers were not purchased out of love, but loss. Ashley Calo, 33, was killed on Tuesday in what is now being considered a homicide by the Fond du Lac Police Department.

Flowers lined the broken brick wall at the crime scene, where she was found unconscious in her crashed car and never woke up.

Appleton International Airport sees major increase in passengers

“I wish somebody was there, somebody. That the police got there faster, that she survived this,” Jason Smith, Calo’s friend, said. “For sure, she was stabbed twice, once in the stomach and once in the neck.”

20-year-old Annaka Trudell is a suspect being held in the Fond du Lac County Jail for first-degree reckless homicide in connection to the case.

“Knowing Ashley she put everything she had into those final moment,” Smith said. “I can’t imagine the fear she was facing because she probably knew she was going to die.”

Friends do not want her to be remembered as someone who died in a tragic way, but rather, the amazing personality that she had.

“She was one of those people that other people gravitated to because she was so fun and loving,” friend Holly Zastrow said. “I would tell her that I miss her, and I love her, and I’m going to do everything in my power to take care of her son.”

Her three-year-old son was in the backseat when she was killed.

Green Bay Police Department identifies 82-year-old woman hit and killed while crossing the street

“I would tell him that our mom loved you more than anything, and she’ll always be there watching over you,” friend Catanya Smith said.

There is a GoFundMe that has been set up for Calo’s funeral expenses and remains funds will go to her son.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.