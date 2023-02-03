Knife-wielding assailant slashes Manhattan straphanger in Midtown station: NYPD

3
Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A knife-wielding attacker slashed a Manhattan straphanger in an unprovoked attack inside a Midtown subway station, police said Friday.

The 37-year-old victim had just stepped off the southbound train at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday at the 5th Ave. and E. 53rd St station when he was confronted by a man with a pocketknife, according to cops.

The attacker slashed the commuter in the head, cheek and leg and then ran off. The victim refused medical treatment.

The assault comes as Mayor Adams and Gov. Hochul tout a 16% drop in serious subway crime. The latest statistics, through Jan. 29, show a 29% drop thus far this year, including a 14% decline in felony assaults, to 37 from 42 for the same time frame last year. Misdemeanor assaults, however, are up 23%, with 107 people attacked, compared to 87 last year.

Anyone with information about the slashing is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Recommended Stories

  • WA bills making it harder to hold your public officials accountable need to die | Opinion

    Limiting public records lawsuits in WA state would put a chill on the public’s right to know. | Editorial

  • Police: Suspect knocks 78-year-old man unconscious before robbing him in Center City

    Police are searching for suspects caught on camera attacking and robbing a 78-year-old man in Center City.

  • Man, 60, dies after brawl at middle school basketball game, police say

    The Vermont State Police are investigating after a 60-year-old man died on Jan. 31 following a wild fight on the court between fans at a middle school basketball game.

  • Spectator dies after melee at middle school basketball game

    The fight ended before state troopers arrived, and many of the participants had left.

  • Democrats rally without 'any reservation' around Biden's expected 2024 campaign

    As hundreds of Democrats gather in Philadelphia this weekend for their annual winter meeting, the party is primed to create a smooth on-ramp for Biden to gear up for his reelection campaign, which a source says is expected to launch within months. The main business of the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) winter meeting will go down at a Saturday session where the full body will finally green light a reconfigured -- and somewhat controversial -- primary calendar boosted by the White House that cuts the famed Iowa causes and all but guarantees the loss of the typically first-in-the-nation New Hampshire primary as part of the official early window. Many Democrats see the proposed changes -- adding Georgia and Michigan to the lineup while tapping South Carolina to kick-off the entire schedule -- as hyper-advantageous to Biden, who owes much of his 2020 campaign reinvigoration to key voting blocs in those states after early setbacks in Iowa and New Hampshire.

  • Man dies from traumatic injuries near entrance to Swope Park Golf Course in Kansas City

    Officers responding to a medical call late Thursday found a man suffering traumatic injuries near the entrance to the Swope Park Golf Course. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

  • Ukraine may sever diplomatic relations with Iran “at any moment,” says FM Kuleba

    Ukraine may adopt a decision to sever diplomatic relations with Iran “at any moment,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with BBC News Ukraine on Feb. 3.

  • Florida murder suspect arrested in North Carolina after 3 county chase

    Investigators from the Wauchula Police Department are heading north after a Florida man was arrested in North Carolina on alleged murder charges. Police said that Matthew Scott Flores was involved in a chase that crossed three counties in North Carolina on Feb. 2 and that he was being charged with second-degree murder for the killing of Jose Carlos Martinez. The chase ended when Flores crashed the car he was driving along Main Street and Hollis Road. He was then taken to a hospital.

  • Man dies after brawl breaks out at Vermont middle school basketball game: Police

    A 60-year-old man died after a brawl broke out between spectators at a middle school basketball game in Vermont, according to state police. The fight occurred shortly before 7 p.m. local time Tuesday at a school in Alburgh, located near the Canadian border, according to Vermont State Police. Alburgh school officials confirmed there was a "physical altercation between multiple adults" attending the game between Alburgh and St. Albans City Schools.

  • A Texan Fugitive, His DJ Fiancée, and a Corpse in a Suitcase

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Policía NacionalCAUCA, Colombia—American citizen John Poulos, 35, was arrested by Interpol officers last week in Panama for the alleged murder of his fiancée, a celebrated DJ from Bogotá. The body of Valentina Trespalacios, 21, had been found in a dumpster on Jan. 22 in the Fontibón district of the Colombian capital, according to the public prosecutor’s office.Trespalacios’ remains had been stuffed into a “blue plastic-coated travel sui

  • Read Queen Camilla's Unexpected Reply to Collector Who Tracked Down a Photo of Her Ancestor

    Amateur historian Adam Simpson-York tells PEOPLE he was thrilled to receive a personal letter from Queen Camilla

  • 23 Mediterranean Vegetarian Recipes You Absolutely Need to Try

    Good news for vegetarians and Mediterranean dieters alike: The two eating styles actually go hand in hand, since the Med diet emphasizes eating plenty of nutritious veggies, whole grains and legumes, supplemented by a little lean protein (mostly fish, too!). From lemony chickpea soup to baked feta with garlicky kale, here are 23 Mediterranean vegetarian recipes you absolutely need to try. 60 Mediterranean Diet Dinner Recipes You Can Make in No Time 1. Garlicky Spinach and Chickpea Soup with Lemo

  • Ex Claims Furry Held Her Hostage, Forced Her Into Porn

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/YouTubeA weapons-loving Wisconsin “furry” allegedly enslaved a vulnerable young woman for almost two years, holding her hostage in an often sweltering bedroom while forcing her to perform for free as a cam girl—pocketing a six-figure income from her work.Austin Taylor Koeckeritz, 29, also steered an underage family member into his lurid world, coercing trysts between her and his bound-and-handcuffed girlfriend, investigators claim in a h

  • Homestead teacher confesses to having sex in classroom with 12-year-old, police say

    An elementary school teacher in Homestead was charged Wednesday with having sex with one of his students. The relationship, police said the 13-year-old victim told them, was “romantic” after referring to him as her “boyfriend.”

  • Orange County doctor identified as cyclist who was struck from behind, stabbed in Dana Point

    Michele Gile provides continued coverage on the tragic incident that occurred in Dana Point on Wednesday, when a cyclist was struck from behind by a vehicle before the driver got out and stabbed him. Authorities have now identified both the victim and the suspect involved.

  • Lawsuit can proceed against Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse

    A federal judge in Wisconsin ruled Wednesday that a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of a man shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse during a protest in 2020 can proceed against Rittenhouse, police officers and others. The father of Anthony Huber, one of two men shot and killed by Rittenhouse, filed the lawsuit in 2021, accusing officers of allowing for a dangerous situation that violated his son's constitutional rights and resulted in his death. Anthony Huber's father, John Huber, also alleged that Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the shootings, conspired with law enforcement to cause harm to protestors.

  • Teacher blindfolded young girls before sexually assaulting them, Michigan officials say

    One of the girls was sexually assaulted during vision tests, officials said.

  • South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh’s final text to wife revealed in murder trial

    "Call me babe" was Alex Murdaugh's last text to his wife, prosecutors revealed during the second week of the double murder trial where he is accused of murdering his wife and son.

  • 15-year-old boy found with car belonging to one of three missing Michigan rappers

    Police near Detroit found a car belonging to one of three missing rappers who have not been seen for nearly two weeks, officials said Thursday.

  • Man shot while driving on I-95 in Pompano Beach

    A man is shot while driving on Interstate 95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.