Knife-wielding assailant slashes Manhattan straphanger in Midtown station: NYPD

A knife-wielding attacker slashed a Manhattan straphanger in an unprovoked attack inside a Midtown subway station, police said Friday.

The 37-year-old victim had just stepped off the southbound train at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday at the 5th Ave. and E. 53rd St station when he was confronted by a man with a pocketknife, according to cops.

The attacker slashed the commuter in the head, cheek and leg and then ran off. The victim refused medical treatment.

The assault comes as Mayor Adams and Gov. Hochul tout a 16% drop in serious subway crime. The latest statistics, through Jan. 29, show a 29% drop thus far this year, including a 14% decline in felony assaults, to 37 from 42 for the same time frame last year. Misdemeanor assaults, however, are up 23%, with 107 people attacked, compared to 87 last year.

Anyone with information about the slashing is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.