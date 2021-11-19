Knife-wielding attacker gets 2 years prison

Nov. 19—LIMA — Jamar Burns choked back tears Thursday as he told Judge Jeffrey Reed that alcohol has "led me down a path of utter loss (and) completely destroyed my life."

It has now also led him to prison.

Burns, 29, of Delphos and formerly of Detroit, was indicted by a grand jury in August on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, for causing physical harm to Lima resident Patrick Deal by stabbing him with a knife.

During his sentencing hearing Thursday, Burns apologized to the victim, his family and the judge through a letter read aloud by his attorney, Public Defender Carroll Creighton.

"I just request the opportunity to prove to you, to God and the community that I can walk a straight line," Burns' statement said.

According to court documents, two 911 calls came into the Lima Police Department around 11:30 p.m. on July 9 concerning a stabbing incident. The first caller reported a man was attacked and stabbed while sitting in a car in a parking lot in the 300 block of North West Street. The second reported someone at the corner of Elizabeth and High streets had accidentally cut his hand with a knife.

Police arrived at both locations and located the two injured men. Deal was located on North West Street suffering from multiple stab wounds to the chest and hand and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Burns, suffering from a knife wound to his hand, was located at the corner of High and Elizabeth streets. Detectives determined Burns had found Deal sitting in his car in the North West Street parking lot. Police reported Deal had an ongoing dispute with Antonio McNeal, 37, of Lima, who is a mutual friend of Burns. Burns snuck up behind Deal's car and attacked him with the knife, police said.

Creighton said his client admitted his role in the attack but said he stabbed Deal at McNeal's urging.

"I wasn't in my right mind. I've been drinking all my life, sir," Burns told Reed.

"I don't know how drunk a person has to be to take a knife and stab somebody because another person asks him to," the judge replied.

The two-year prison sentence passed by Reed is not a mandatory term, meaning Burns will be eligible to apply for judicial release after serving six months.

McNeal pleaded guilty to a felonious assault charge in September and was sentenced to two years in prison for his involvement in the incident.