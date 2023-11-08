Knife-wielding Daytona woman survives police shooting, remains at hospital

A Daytona Beach woman shot at a beachside park by Ormond Beach police after she charged at them with a knife remained hospitalized and under guard at Halifax Health Medical Center, officials said on Wednesday.

"Our suspect is still alive and being guarded at the hospital," said city of Ormond Beach spokeswoman Jenn Elston. The suspect's condition was unknown as of Wednesday afternoon.

Nancy Vitale, 60, was shot twice at Andy Romano Beachfront Park at 839 S. Atlantic Ave. at 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.

Vitale faces charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, and three counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

The names of the Ormond Beach police officers involved in the shooting were not released on Wednesday, however an Ormond Beach police report indicates two female officers shot Vitale.

The officers responded to the park after Vitale attacked a community service officer, according to the police report.

The officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, as is customary in officer-involved shootings, while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates the incident.

'I have a lot of weapons and I'm going to kill you'

According to the Ormond Beach police report, the community service officer was on patrol and stopped at Andy Romano Beachfront Park. As the service officer typed on his computer, he saw Vitale walking toward his vehicle.

The service officer lowered his window and asked Vitale if she needed help but she responded "I have a lot of weapons and I'm going to kill you," police noted in their report.

The community service officer rolled up his window and Vitale started punching the glass. As the service officer tried to drive away, Vitale jumped on the hood of the car preventing him from moving, the report states.

Vitale then jumped off the hood of the car and got in her car, backing several times into the community service officer's vehicle, police said.

The community service officer then moved forward striking the rear of Vitale's car to stop her from hitting his vehicle, police said.

Knife-wielding suspect charges at officers

The community service officer called for help. When the two female officers arrived at the park, they saw Vitale striking the vehicle, according to the report.

Vitale exited her vehicle with a knife in her hand and ran toward the officers, the report stated.

One officer fired her gun and hit Vitale, who fell to the ground. The officer tripped and fell as she stepped backwards to distance herself from Vitale, investigators said.

After falling to the ground, Vitale got up and again charged at the officers. The second officer fired one shot from her firearm "stopping the threat," the report stated.

The report states that the officer was struck by Vitale, but details of the encounter remained under investigation by FDLE.

The shooting remains under investigation as police continue to look for video from witnesses, and hotel security camera footage that may have captured the incident, investigators said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Knife-wielding Daytona woman shot by police under guard at hospital