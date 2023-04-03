Knife-wielding duo shoves and spits at Manhattan NYPD traffic enforcement agent

Two April fools flashed a knife, shoved and spat at an NYPD traffic enforcement agent in Manhattan, police said Monday.

The duo accosted the on-duty agent around 8:15 a.m. Saturday, yelling at him as he made the rounds on E. Third St. near Avenue C in the East Village, cops said.

One of the attackers then spat in the victim’s direction, hurled garbage at him and shoved him through a closed door while the other menacingly displayed a knife at him, police said.

The attackers fled down E. Third St., leaving the victim uninjured.

The NYPD released an image of the two suspect in the hopes someone recognizes them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.