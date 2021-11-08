Blade-wielding East Village man arrested for mugging 80-year-old man: NYPD

An East Village man was arrested for stalking and robbing an 80-year-old neighbor of $60 late last month, the second Manhattan mugging of an elderly person in a week, according to police.

Ralph Williams, 50, who lives on E. 13th St., stopped the octogenarian on Oct. 28 just after noon to bum a cigarette and then followed him home, police said.

When the two men got into the elevator together, Williams flashed a box cutter and took the money off the elderly man, according to the NYPD.

Williams turned himself into the 9th Precinct stationhouse at 3:20 p.m. Sunday and charged with robbery and weapon and stolen goods possession. His arraignment was pending.

He has four prior arrests going back to 1985, all for robbery, sources said.

On Thursday, two gun-toting men pushed into the apartment of a 90-year-old man in Hamilton Heights, according to police. One man stood guard while the other took $270 and a cell phone from the elderly man, cops said. They fled on foot, and no arrests have been made.