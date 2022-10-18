Update: Knife-wielding man charged with attempted murder after threatening medics

Oct. 17—Update: A man repeatedly shot another man who was threatening medics in a Gainesville neighborhood Monday, Oct. 17, Gainesville police said.

The incident began about 7:30 a.m. when police received two calls from the Shades Valley Lane area of a man possibly experiencing a mental health episode.

The man, who was armed with knives, ran from the area and made his way through the nearby apartment complex and the neighborhood. Lt. Kevin Holbrook later identified the man as Darrion Suave Fraley, 34.

"It looked like he kicked over a motorcycle (and) damaged a couple of vehicles," Holbrook said, describing it as "erratic behavior."

The man encountered two medics loading a patient into an ambulance on an unrelated matter and began threatening the medics.

Another man, who neighbors said lived in the neighborhood, shot the knife-wielding man multiple times, Holbrook said.

"After (Fraley) was shot, he took the gun from the individual that shot him and attempted to use it by shooting him," Holbrook said.

Holbrook said police believe there were no more bullets in the gun.

Holbrook said the shooter was taken to the hospital with a minor injury, though Holbrook did not have further details. Holbrook did not share any information about the shooter.

Fraley was charged with attempted murder, obstruction of an EMT, possession of a firearm and a knife during the commission of a crime and aggravated assault.

As of Monday afternoon, Holbrook said the shooter is not facing charges, but the investigation is ongoing.

Following the incident, residents still at the scene around 10 a.m. said they heard gunshots from inside their homes.

Resident Rodney Garrett said he believed the suspect lived in apartments near the back of the neighborhood.

Residents described the Monday morning incident as more of an isolated case, and they said that hearing gunshots wasn't a common occurrence there.

"This is a nice community," Garrett said. "We have doctor folks in this community, attorney folks in this community, good folks in this community...it's just sad, disappointing."

Fraley was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition, and two other minor injuries were reported.

