Knife-wielding man experiencing ‘emotional crisis’ arrested by APD

Atlanta police arrested a man who threatened others on the beltline with a knife, officers said.

In April, Officer Shields was patrolling the Beltline where he heard a call stating a man was walking and threatening people with a knife.

Shields and other officers responded and engaged the man until they felt it was safe enough to arrest him.

Through conversation, Shields was able to discern the male was suffering from an emotional crisis.

Police located the knife where the suspect was kneeling, deescalated the situation and took the man into custody.

He was transferred to Grady for help, but refused, adamantly, police said.

The victim he threatened wanted to press charges and police did.

“The highlight of this incident is not to focus on the arrest itself, but the officer’s response to what was a potentially volatile situation,” police said. “Officer Shields calm approach, clear communication and professional demeanor reflected his training and the departments highest ideals. Job well done by officer Shields and the responding officers.”

