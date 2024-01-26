Knife-wielding man fatally shot by Honolulu police

Jan. 26—A Honolulu police officer fatally shot a man twice in the chest Thursday morning in Makaha after he lunged at officers after brandishing a knife and refusing to get off of Farrington Highway.

Speaking at a news conference Thursday evening at HPD's Alapai Street headquarters, Honolulu Police Chief Arthur "Joe" Logan said that shortly before

11 a.m. police were called to a report of a male pedestrian running onto Farrington Highway near Moua Street.

The two responding officers found a man walking in the middle of the highway with traffic passing around him.

"They repeatedly instructed the male to get

off the road, but he refused. The male then brandished a knife. The officers created distance from the male and drew their department-

issued firearms. They continued to issue commands to put down the knife and

to get off the road. Again the male refused," Logan said. "The first officer returned her firearm to her holster and drew out her Taser. After repeated commands,

the officer deployed the Taser, and the man fell to the ground," he said. "The male got up and charged at the second officer, at which time the officer fired his weapon, twice, striking the suspect in the chest."

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics

responded and, at about 11:05 a.m., "assisted with the death pronouncement of the patient ... after efforts to revive him were unsuccessful," according to EMS.

At 10:50 a.m. officers

responded to a call of an aggravated assault complaint in the area fronting 84-686 Farrington Highway, according to Honolulu police dispatch logs. Honolulu firefighters and EMS were also dispatched to the scene.

"HPD is investigating an officer involved shooting," read a post on HPD's social media platforms after the incident. "Additional information will be provided as it becomes available."

Police provided updates throughout the day on their social media platforms.

The officers were not physically injured, and the department's peer support and counseling services are helping them.

"This is an example of how a routine call can turn deadly in a matter of seconds," said Logan. "Nobody wants to take a life. It's

unfortunate, and the officers will (have) to deal with it."

The officers have 23 and 19 years of service, respectively, and were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in shootings by officers.

Farrington Highway was closed in both directions

at the scene while HPD

investigated.

The man threw what police think was a 2- to 3-inch knife at the officers before he charged. Police think

he was armed when he charged, but that is part of the ongoing investigation, Logan said.

The man was known to police but not in that area. He was carrying a black briefcase with him when he was walking on the highway. At one point a bus had to drive on the shoulder to avoid hitting the man, Logan said.