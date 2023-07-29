Knife-wielding man fatally shot in Miami Beach was a New Hampshire escapee, officials say

The man who was fatally shot in Miami Beach after holding a woman hostage was an escaped inmate out of New Hampshire, new details show.

Darien Young, 29, escaped from a “halfway” house, the Calumet House transitional housing, in New Hampshire on July 21, the New Hampshire Department of Corrections said.

He was imprisoned for two counts of receiving stolen property, controlled drug acts prohibited, burglary and falsifying physical evidence. He had a minimum parole eligibility date of July 31 with a maximum release date of Jan. 31, 2028.

It’s still unclear how Young made it to Miami Beach or what provoked him to threaten two people.

On Thursday, Miami Beach officers were called to a disturbance call and found a man threatening two people with a knife at a Victoria’s Secret, 901 Lincoln Road, police said.

A law enforcement source said Young was threatening a girl with a knife. An officer told him to put down the weapon and when he wouldn’t drop it, he shot Young in the head area.

“He had to make a split-second decision,” Robert Hernandez, president of Miami Beach’s Fraternal Order of Police, said about the officer who shot the suspect. “He saved the young girl’s life. It was heroic.”