Knife-wielding man identified in Las Vegas police shooting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man faces several charges after police accused him of charging at them with a large knife, resulting in an officer shooting at him eight times.

The officer involved in the shooting was identified as Jayce Metcalf, 25, and has been with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department since 2022.

The suspect was identified as Tristan Cooper, 29, who faces several charges including two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon on a protective person, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person, and one count of resisting with a deadly weapon, according to police.

The shooting happened on Tuesday, Oct. 17, when officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of East Harmon Avenue near Maryland Parkway around 10:34 p.m. for a report of a man armed with a knife.

Police said they initially received a call from the suspect who stated he had a knife and then hung up. Dispatch operators called the suspect back but were unable to get a hold of him.

Officers then headed to the suspect’s location in the 1400 block of East Harmon Avenue. When they found him he was standing outside his apartment. Officer Metcalf then asked the suspect if he called 911 to which he stated “yes.”

Photo of the knife recovered at the scene of the officer-involved shooting (LVMPD)

Officers observed that the suspect was armed with a large knife and asked him to drop it. The suspect then charged at the officers while holding the knife, police stated.

It was then that Officer Metcalf discharged his gun.

The police investigation revealed the officer fired eight rounds during the shooting.

The suspect was hit by gunfire and momentarily fell to the ground and dropped the knife, police said.

Then the suspect stood back up and led police on a foot pursuit through the apartment complex.

Eventually, the suspect collapsed and fell to the ground in the 1300 block of University Avenue, police said.

Officer Metcalf and his partner requested additional assistance and took the suspect into custody.

Once in custody, officers began life-saving measures for the suspect’s injuries while awaiting a medical team to arrive.

He was then taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery and was listed in stable condition, police said.

During the investigation, detectives searched the suspect’s apartment and found an additional knife sitting in a pool of blood.

Police stated that they noticed additional injuries on the suspect’s body and they believe he may have cut himself before the incident.

It is the fourth non-fatal shooting of 2023, and the sixth officer-involved shooting. At the same time last year, there had been 10 officer-involved shootings with five being non-fatal.

