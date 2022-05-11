Knife-wielding man rapes, robs Bronx woman in elevator: VIDEO

A man armed with a knife raped and robbed a woman in a Bronx elevator — and put on a condom before forcing himself on his trapped victim, police said Wednesday.

Video released by police gives a clear view of the suspect and much of the incident.

The unidentified man followed his victim into the elevator of an apartment building near Bolton St. and Lydig Ave. in Allerton at about 10 p.m. Monday.

The elevator video released by police shows the man, sporting glasses and a blue surgical mask, chat with the woman before pulling a small knife and demanding her money.

The victim handed her wallet to the crook, who removed $112 from it before pulling a condom from his pocket and unwrapping it, the video shows.

He raped the woman in the elevator before fleeing the building, police said.

EMS called to the scene took the woman to Jacobi Hospital for an evaluation.

Police released the video on Wednesday in the hope that someone recognizes the rapist.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.