Knife-wielding man rapes, robs Bronx woman in elevator: VIDEO

Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A man armed with a knife raped and robbed a woman in a Bronx elevator — and put on a condom before forcing himself on his trapped victim, police said Wednesday.

Video released by police gives a clear view of the suspect and much of the incident.

The unidentified man followed his victim into the elevator of an apartment building near Bolton St. and Lydig Ave. in Allerton at about 10 p.m. Monday.

The elevator video released by police shows the man, sporting glasses and a blue surgical mask, chat with the woman before pulling a small knife and demanding her money.

The victim handed her wallet to the crook, who removed $112 from it before pulling a condom from his pocket and unwrapping it, the video shows.

He raped the woman in the elevator before fleeing the building, police said.

EMS called to the scene took the woman to Jacobi Hospital for an evaluation.

Police released the video on Wednesday in the hope that someone recognizes the rapist.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • GE medical dye shortage felt beyond US as German hospital affected

    A shortage of dye for medical scans produced by General Electric's healthcare unit in China is affecting regions beyond the United States with a German hospital warned of a supply squeeze. GE Healthcare, through a spokesperson, said on Wednesday that the weeks-long outage at the company's Shanghai production plant due to the city's COVID-19 lockdown is not only affecting U.S. hospitals but also other world regions it did not specify, though to a less extent. Some of the largest U.S. hospitals have prepared this week for critical shortages and the GE unit has responded by increasing output of contract agents at its factory in Ireland and sending products by air freight to meet demand.

  • Google adopts an Apple-like approach for its Pixel products

    Google on Wednesday took a big step toward pushing its Pixel product line-up down a road already paved by Apple and its array of trendsetting devices. The latest additions to its six-year-old Pixel brand will include Google’s first smartwatch that draws upon the features and expertise it has gained from last year’s $2.1 billion acquisition of fitness gadget maker Fitbit. The new watch, targeted for an autumn release, marks Google’s first major attempt to make its mark in wearable technology, a market that has been growing steadily since Apple introduced its smartwatch in 2014.

  • Guns stolen from cars skyrocket; Memphis tops country

    The number of guns stolen from cars has skyrocketed in the past decade and now accounts for the majority of firearm thefts in the U.S., according to a new study from the gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety. In a new analysis published Monday, Everytown found that in 2020, an estimated 77,000 guns were…

  • Man charged with Tacoma road rage shooting arrested in Seattle, state troopers say

    The defendant is accused of shooting a driver who stopped near Interstate 5 in Tacoma to give a man change.

  • Tropical-like weather forecast for eastern US as humidity builds

    Warm weather fans across much of the East rejoiced this week as seasonable warmth and sunshine returned to the region following a cool and unsettled Mother's Day weekend. This sunshine, when combined with relatively low humidity made for several beautiful days for residents along the East Coast to soak up springtime warmth. However, AccuWeather forecasters warn that this fun in the sun is set to be dampened, due in part to a pesky storm currently churning off the coast of the southeastern United

  • Convicted Kentucky coroner faces more charges. One count involves transporting eyes

    The former Scott County coroner is still facing charges of receiving stolen property, abusing public trust, official misconduct, perjury and possession of a controlled substance.

  • Walmart shopper shot to death during dispute in North Carolina store, police say

    Police said that “there is no threat to the general public” as this was an “isolated incident” involving only the two men.

  • Runaway Guard Killed Herself as Cops Chased Her and Inmate

    Lauderdale County SheriffAlabama jail guard Vicky White fatally shot herself as she and escaped murder suspect Casey White were being chased by law enforcement in Indiana on Monday, ending an extraordinary 11 days on the run that captivated the nation.“We’ve captured them,” Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said in Evansville, Indiana, a five-hour drive from the Florence, Alabama, lockup the pair had vanished from.Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton, Vicky White’s former boss, told re

  • Watch: Cops Pull Mortally Wounded Guard on the Lam From Flipped Cadillac After Hunting Down Prison Lovers

    Evansville County Sheriff’s DepartmentLaw enforcement officers in Indiana warned each other about the gun Vicky White had in her hand as they discussed how to retrieve her from her flipped vehicle, according to footage of the incident released by the Evansville Police Department on Tuesday.In one video, officers on the scene crouch in the grassy ditch by the overturned Cadillac, minutes after a U.S. Marshal rammed it, ending both a short police chase and White’s 11-day stint on the run with a mu

  • ‘Get Out and Run’: Runaway Prison Guard’s Last Words Revealed in Audio of 911 Call

    Lauderdale CountyThe Alabama corrections official who died of a gunshot wound to the head after a dramatic police chase with her escaped inmate lover could be heard screaming in a desperate call to 911 made in her final moments.In a seven-minute audio recording released by Evansville Central Dispatch, Vicky White can be heard apparently panicking as cops in Indiana closed in Monday. The dramatic ending came after she and Casey White, the murder inmate who she allegedly sprung from an Alabama pri

  • Judge nixes Jan. 6 plea deal after right-wing streamer 'Baked Alaska' declares himself 'innocent'

    WASHINGTON — A right-wing internet personality who live-streamed himself storming the U.S.

  • Person of interest in Brittanee Drexel case has been arrested in Georgetown County

    Brittanee Drexel disappeared in 2009 during a spring break trip to Myrtle Beach with friends.

  • Brink’s driver used clear lunch bag to steal more than $1 million from banks, feds say

    Those bags are issued to workers so that lunch and personal belongings can be seen by surveillance, officials said.

  • Vermont Trust-Fund Kid Accused of Killing Mom at Sea to Inherit Family Estate

    Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via GettyWhen Linda Carman accepted an offer from her 22-year-old son to set out on what she believed would be a pleasant mom-and-son fishing trip in September 2016, she couldn’t have known how it would all go horrifically wrong. The vessel sank and Linda disappeared at sea, leaving her son, Nathan, to float adrift on a life raft for eight days before he was rescued, professing that he was grief-stricken and had nothing to do with the tragic accident.Federal auth

  • New York event planner charged with fatally shoving elderly woman sent back to jail

    NEW YORK — A Manhattan judge revoked the $500,000 bail Tuesday of Queens event planner Lauren Pazienza after new details emerged about the wine-fueled rampage that preceded her alleged deadly shove of a beloved 87-year-old voice coach. Pazienza, 26, dressed in a black suit, was detained at her state Supreme Court arraignment after pleading not guilty to manslaughter and assault for Barbara ...

  • Mom let 47-year-old ‘marry’ her 13-year-old, TX officials say. She’s going to prison

    The 13-year-old girl said during a 2017 doctor’s appointment that “she was sexually active with her husband,” prosecutors say.

  • New York woman enraged over being kicked out of park before fatally shoving vocal coach, say prosecutors

    The 26-year-old New York woman accused of fatally shoving an 86-year-old voice coach did so in an angry fit that began when she was kicked out of a closing

  • How did the Alabama inmate and officer evade authorities for so long? Money, expert says.

    Corrections officer Vicky White and inmate Casey White evaded police after escaping an Alabama jail for almost two weeks. How did they do it?

  • New Jersey Woman Gets 95-Year Prison Sentence In 2016 Killing Of Girlfriend

    A New Jersey woman has been sentenced to nearly 100 years behind bars for both arranging the unsuccessful assassination of her lover and for later strangling the woman to death with an electrical cord, officials said. A superior court judge gave Jennifer Sweeney a 95-year prison sentence in the 2016 murder and 2015 attempted murder of Tyrita Julius, 41, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office announced on Saturday. Julius was killed just months after Sweeney orchestrated a failed assassination a

  • 'Mayhem at Lake George' lives up to its name as wild video shows fights breaking out

    Police video shows multiple fights happening at the annual "Mayhem at Lake George" event in Florida. One person was hospitalized; five were arrested.