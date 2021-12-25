Knife-wielding man reported in Staten Island apartment building found dead, cops question building tenant

Armed with a knife, he banged on doors of a Staten Island apartment building — and by the time officers arrived, a tenant had choked him to death and left his body in a hallway, police said Saturday.

The dead man, 36, was not immediately identified.

Police from the 122nd Precinct were called to the second floor of an apartment building on Clove Road near Weser Ave. in Grasmere about 7:15 a.m.

Multiple residents had called 911 to report a man armed with a knife was banging on apartment doors, said cops.

Arriving officers found the dead man on a hallway floor.

A 32-year-old tenant who admitted to the killing had a deep cut to his face, and claimed the knife-wielding man — who he knew — had attacked him, said cops.

The tenant stated that as they fought, the 36-year-old man slashed him in the face, said police.

The tenant ultimately got the upper hand and choked the 36-year-old man to death.

The tenant’s wife and two children, a boy and a girl between 4 and 6 years old, were in the apartment when the attack took place, said cops.

Because the children were present, the tenant stated that he dragged his knife-wielding neighbor’s body into the hallway, said police.

The tenant said he knew the dead man, but did not immediately elaborate how, cops said.

The tenant and the dead man are both reported to be Staten Island residents.

Police took the tenant in for questioning. No charges were immediately filed.