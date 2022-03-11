Knife-wielding man shot, killed by Acworth police during burglary, GBI says

Mar. 11—A knife-wielding man who was shot by Acworth Police during an alleged burglary Wednesday died after being taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reports.

Around 7 p.m. Wednesday, Gabriel Scott Rau, 35, armed with two knives, charged at officers from the garage of a home on the 2700 block of Lake Park Ridge in Acworth. After Rau ignored their commands to stop, the officers fired their weapons, hitting Rau, according to the GBI press release.

No officers were injured.

The GBI will continue to investigate the incident. Once complete, the case will be given to the Cobb County District Attorney's Office for review.