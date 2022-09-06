Knife-wielding man stabs deputy several times as he’s booked into jail, GA sheriff says

A Georgia deputy is on the mend after authorities say he was stabbed repeatedly by a detainee at the Fulton County Jail.

The detainee had been brought to the jail Sunday, Sept. 4, and attacked the deputy around 7:30 on Monday morning as he was being processed, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat told news outlets.

The deputy, who wasn’t named, suffered “multiple stab wounds” and was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

“We’re focusing on right now, that deputy, making sure he is in good spirits, and at this point, doesn’t look like he will require surgery,” Labat said, according to WSB-TV.

Authorities identified the detainee as Richard Parham, WAGA and WXIA reported. He was initially arrested by Atlanta police on charges of terroristic threats and acts, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and simple battery, the sheriff’s office said.

Now, authorities are investigating how Parham was able to sneak a weapon into the jail.

“We have a lot of video footage to go through and a lot more investigating to do, what steps were missed we can fix,” Labat said, according to WSB-TV. “And if there were no steps that were missed, then this is certainly unfortunate.”

Parham remained in the Fulton County Jail on $4,000 bond as of Tuesday, Sept. 6, booking records show. He faces additional charges including aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of a felony.

