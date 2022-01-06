A knife-wielding robber holds up 4 Tri-Cities stores. His getaway vehicle is a bike

Police are hunting for a man tied to four armed robberies, all at knifepoint, across Kennewick.

Detectives said they tracked Andrew Badziong to an apartment in the 5000 block of West Clearwater Avenue on Wednesday. They surrounded the home at 3 p.m. and started calling for him to come out.

A search of the apartment showed the 30-year-old Kennewick man was not home.

Badziong is tied to a series of armed robberies starting on Oct. 30 when he walked into the Pacific Food Mart on Clearwater Avenue on Oct. 30 and threatened the clerk with a knife. He rode away on a bicycle and dumped it nearby.

Police tried to track him using a police dog but came up empty.

Andrew Badziong

He showed back up on Dec. 15, when he went into the same store just before 10 a.m. He waited until the other customers left and then threatened the clerk with a knife.

He then rode away on a bike.

Then on Dec. 28, he robbed a Circle K on the 5300 block of Clearwater Avenue at 6 a.m. and stuck the Human Bean coffee stand at 4305 Clearwater Ave.

Police didn’t say whether he used a knife in those crimes.

Kennewick police have been dealing with an increase in robberies in recent months. The two Pacific Food Mart was been hit four times in the past year, and three of those holdups were in the last two months.

Anyone with information about Badziong’s whereabouts is asked to call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333.