Knife-wielding suspect chases man, injures Georgia officers while being detained, police say

A man is behind bars after officials say he tried to stab a man and two police officers with a knife.

LaGrange police officials said that on Saturday at 6:40 p.m., officers received reports of a person with a weapon at Miss Bubbles Laundry on Ashton Street.

When officers arrived, they were met by a victim who claimed that 54-year-old Lonzell Turman had chased him and was trying to stab him with a knife.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Soon, officers located Turman at Hot Spot on S. Greenwood Street. As they attempted to detain him, authorities said Turman became physically combative and wielded a knife.

Officials confirmed that the officers received minor injuries in the altercation, but they were able to physically restrain Turman and take him into custody.

Officials have not said what led up to Turman chasing the victim.

TRENDING STORIES:

Turman was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault against an officer and two counts of battery against an officer.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: