Knife-wielding suspect crawls into Frito Lay truck, stabs driver at Mass and Cass

Boston Police are searching for a knife-wielding suspect who attacked a Frito Lay delivery driver in the city’s troubled Mass and Cass area.

It happened Tuesday afternoon around 1:15 p.m.

A police report said the Frito Lay driver had just finished his last drop-off of the day at the Alltown Gas Station on Southampton Street.

He was reportedly getting ready to leave, but before he could drive away, he was joined by the armed attacker inside the truck.

According to the police report, the delivery driver told investigators that he “was in his truck cutting up his remaining cardboard when the suspect jumped in the back of the truck.”

A witness, who reportedly began recording on his cell phone, told police that “he witnessed an unknown suspect climb in the back of the Frito Lay truck and the doors shut.”

“He saw the doors swing open and the suspect and the victim [were] wrestling outside the back of the truck,” the police report explains.

A McDonald’s security guard told Boston 25 News that he applied a tourniquet to the victim’s wounded arm to stop the bleeding.

Police searched for the suspect who fled the scene but did not locate him.

Boston 25 News was on the scene more than 24 hours later on Wednesday as the Frito Lay truck was towed away.

Police who live and work in the area are left with many questions and concerns.

“What’s gonna happen next? Who’s it gonna be next? They jump into cars. It could be somebody coming to get gas,” said Gerry DiPierro, owner of DiPierro Construction.

Just a few weeks ago, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said she believes the situation at Mass and Cass is 80 to 90 percent better than it was when she took office last year.

DiPierro said he isn’t buying it.

“Our safety is probably at risk more now than ever,” he said.

The Frito Lay delivery driver who was stabbed was rushed to Boston Medical Center with a severe laceration to his right arm.

Boston 25 News reached out to Frito Lay to see how that driver is doing, but the company has not yet commented.

Story continues

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW